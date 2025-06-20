2025-08-01 Friday

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

Recently, a data leak that is said to be the "largest in history" has been confirmed by multiple cybersecurity researchers. A huge database containing up to 16 billion login credentials
PANews2025/06/20 19:00
ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official announcement, ZetaChain has completed the lightning network upgrade, laying the foundation for decentralized cross-chain transactions. This upgrade mainly includes the
PANews2025/06/20 18:59
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition. According to an official statement on the World Chain site,…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 18:29
Blockdaemon launches DeFi and staking service Earn Stack for institutions

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, institutional blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon announced the launch of its DeFi and equity staking service Earn Stack, which aims to provide institutions with
PANews2025/06/20 18:09
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 18:02
SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place. Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to.. The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/20 17:53
Bank of England governor questions digital pound for consumers

PANews June 20 news, according to Bloomberg, recently, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the necessity of digital pounds for consumers at a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, saying that
PANews2025/06/20 17:37
North Korean hackers target crypto industry workers with new information-stealing malware

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, Cisco Talos released a report on Wednesday saying that the North Korean hacker group "Famous Chollima" recently launched a new type of phishing
PANews2025/06/20 17:24

