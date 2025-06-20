2025-08-01 Friday

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position has increased to $318 million, with a current floating profit of $3.95 million. The trader
Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78

PANews reported on June 20 that Circle's U.S. stock price rose nearly 13% in pre-market trading, temporarily closing at $225.78. Earlier on Wednesday, Circle's (CRCL.N) stock price broke through $200,
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides

Longtime Bitcoin critic and goldbug Peter Schiff is back with another jab at the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and this time, he’s pitching the other precious metal as a superior alternative. According to Schiff in a June 20 X post, silver…
Semler Scientific plans to acquire over 100,000 BTC within the next three years

Semler Scientific plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027 under its updated treasury strategy. On June 19, the California-based med tech firm announced that it would significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings over the next two and a…
Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager…
GMGN has launched the iOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to official news, the Meme trading platform GMGN has launched the IOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track", and users can search and
