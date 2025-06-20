MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline
Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
ADA
$0.7303
-4.07%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 16:45
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million
PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.227
-7.53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 16:35
Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position has increased to $318 million, with a current floating profit of $3.95 million. The trader
BTC
$114,903.86
-2.84%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 16:22
Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78
PANews reported on June 20 that Circle's U.S. stock price rose nearly 13% in pre-market trading, temporarily closing at $225.78. Earlier on Wednesday, Circle's (CRCL.N) stock price broke through $200,
U
$0.01104
+1.37%
ROSE
$0.02424
-6.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 16:17
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus
Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
LIFE
$0.00005
+0.84%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 16:13
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body
PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
CORE
$0.4807
-7.84%
WALLET
$0.02151
-8.97%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 16:07
Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides
Longtime Bitcoin critic and goldbug Peter Schiff is back with another jab at the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and this time, he’s pitching the other precious metal as a superior alternative. According to Schiff in a June 20 X post, silver…
BTC
$114,903.86
-2.84%
METAL
$0.32299
-4.70%
JAB
$0.001556
-0.12%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:58
Semler Scientific plans to acquire over 100,000 BTC within the next three years
Semler Scientific plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027 under its updated treasury strategy. On June 19, the California-based med tech firm announced that it would significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings over the next two and a…
BTC
$114,903.86
-2.84%
HOLD
$0.00005086
-35.30%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:57
Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach
Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager…
FREE
$0.00011374
+0.31%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
-0.07%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:35
GMGN has launched the iOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track"
PANews reported on June 20 that according to official news, the Meme trading platform GMGN has launched the IOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track", and users can search and
APP
$0.003908
+0.69%
MEME
$0.002001
+0.25%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 15:25
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September