2025-08-01 Friday

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Hainan Huatie: Not involved in stablecoin business

According to PANews on June 20, an investor asked Hainan Huatie (an A-share listed company) whether the company has any cooperation with Ant Digits in the direction of RWA stablecoin?
PANews2025/06/20 14:43
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

As memecoins shake up crypto rankings, Neo Pepe Coin emerges as a standout contender, offering serious upside potential and decentralized strength amid the hype. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:39
Alchemy Pay to launch stablecoin-focused blockchain in Q4 2025

Alchemy Pay has unveiled plans to launch a new blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments. According to a June 19 announcement from Alchemy Pay (ACH), the company plans to launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments, in the fourth…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:37
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Texas cops cut open crypto ATM to recover $25K lost to scam

Pictures show a Texas sheriff’s department taking a power-cutting tool to a crypto ATM after a family reportedly used it to pay a scammer.
PANews2025/06/20 14:19
Arizona reconsiders Bitcoin reserve plan using forfeited digital assets

Arizona lawmakers have voted to revive a bill that would expand the state’s forfeiture laws to include digital assets and establish a new Bitcoin reserve fund. Following a June 19 motion in the Senate, House Bill 2324 is headed back…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:14
Cisco Talos: New North Korean threat ‘PylangGhost’ targets crypto workers through fake job sites

Cisco’s threat intelligence organization, Cisco Talos, has detected a new Python-based malware called ‘PylangGhost.’ It is linked to the North Korean hacking group, Famous Chollima. According to a recent blogpost by Cisco Tallos, the PylangGhost is exclusively used by North…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:13
South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market. According to a June 19 report by local…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:11
Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

PANews reported on June 20 that Telegram's ecological trading application Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards. Users can accumulate $BLUM by participating in BP, MP, trading, tasks, etc.
PANews2025/06/20 14:07

