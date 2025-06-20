2025-08-01 Friday

Mango Network is about to launch TGE and airdrop, 5% of tokens will be fully unlocked

PANews reported on June 20 that Mango Network, the Multi-VM full-chain infrastructure network, will soon launch a TGE and airdrop event. Users can check the eligibility of $MGO tokens on
PANews2025/06/20 12:57
Financial Times: BBC threatens to take legal action against AI company Perplexity for content scraping

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the Financial Times: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) threatened to take legal action against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity for content scraping.
PANews2025/06/20 12:18
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

PANews reported on June 20 that the Israeli military said it carried out a series of attacks on Tehran at night, targeting dozens of Iranian military facilities and nuclear research
PANews2025/06/20 12:17
DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures

PANews reported on June 20 that according to AccessnewsWire, the DePIN project SparkChain AI announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$10.8 million, led by OakStone Ventures.
PANews2025/06/20 12:13
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Reuters, the European Union is seeking more information from the social platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the changes in the company structure
PANews2025/06/20 11:48
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering above the key support level on Friday; a breach below this level could trigger a sharp decline.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 11:36
Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
PANews2025/06/20 11:19
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

PANews reported on June 20 that BounceBit officially launched its new contract trading platform BounceBit Trade, which supports up to 50x leverage, USDT margin and settlement, 50+ crypto asset trading
PANews2025/06/20 11:17
Tether CEO: Local open source password manager PearPass is coming soon

PANews reported on June 20 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the upcoming launch of a local open source password manager, PearPass, emphasizing the complete abandonment of cloud storage and
PANews2025/06/20 11:10

