MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory
In the early morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Lion Rise, attacking several Iranian cities, military bases and nuclear facilities. Recently, Iran's largest crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked
DEEP
$0.139722
-9.63%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 11:00
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts
Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
BTC
$114,999.86
-2.76%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 10:51
Silver's short-term decline widened, now at $35.75/oz
PANews reported on June 20 that the short-term decline of spot silver widened to nearly $0.4, and it is now trading at $35.75 per ounce. The New York silver futures
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
NOW
$0.00777
-3.23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 10:41
Kunlun Wanwei officially releases and open-sources Skywork-SWE-32B
PANews reported on June 20 that Kunlun Wanwei released Skywork-SWE, a software engineering (SWE) autonomous code agent base model, which achieved warehouse-level code repair capabilities at the scale of an
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 10:38
Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.
PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).
TRUMP
$8.859
-3.72%
HOLD
$0.00005086
-34.89%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 10:37
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"
PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 10:26
Jump Crypto repositions itself, returns to the spotlight with a high profile and focuses on infrastructure construction
PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official Jump Crypto website, the organization announced a fresh start, emphasizing its core contributions in projects such as Pyth, Wormhole, Firedancer,
CORE
$0.4808
-7.82%
PYTH
$0.1132
-5.90%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 10:24
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.002002
+0.30%
AI
$0.1212
-5.53%
MEMES
$0.00008926
+0.24%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 10:09
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDC
$1.0001
+0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:46
A-share stablecoin concept fell in the short term, Eastcompeace fell more than 8%
According to PANews on June 20, A-share stablecoin concepts fell in the short term, with Dongxin Heping falling more than 8%, followed by Zhengyuan Wisdom, Yuxin Technology, Jida Zhengyuan, and
MORE
$0.09747
-2.53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:38
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September