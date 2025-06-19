MEXC Exchange
XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy
For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:11
Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
PANews
2025/06/19 22:10
Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
PANews
2025/06/19 22:09
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist
The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:08
DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain
PANews reported on June 19 that according to an announcement by Sonic Labs, DeFi aggregator 1inch has officially integrated the Sonic chain. Users can now directly access the Sonic network
PANews
2025/06/19 22:03
There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know
Crypto crime isn’t all FTX and fraud. Jennie Levin helps unpack the deeper, more technical threats facing blockchain today, including why regulators are still catching up.
PANews
2025/06/19 22:01
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%
Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 21:56
Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments
PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
PANews
2025/06/19 21:54
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion
PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
PANews
2025/06/19 21:46
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
PANews
2025/06/19 21:40
Trending News
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September