2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Telegram founder Pavel Durov gets relief from French judicial surveillance

Telegram founder Pavel Durov gets relief from French judicial surveillance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Le Monde, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has been approved by the Paris Court of Appeal to leave France on a limited basis
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:34
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$115,008.19-2.73%
Ethereum
ETH$3,606.2-4.97%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011064+7.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:33
Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting

Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner of crypto venture capital Hypersphere, disclosed on the X platform that he suffered a phishing attack
VinuChain
VC$0.0047+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:10
Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
TONCOIN
TON$3.499-1.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.1567-2.17%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0215-9.16%
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.07695-4.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01564-9.64%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

PANews reported on June 19 that Virtuals Protocol posted on the X platform: "We have noticed the community's recent feedback that some users may have abnormally accumulated points through developer
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:03
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin

Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news, Alchemy Pay, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment gateway, announced that it will launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain designed for stablecoin payments, in
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:54
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03939-4.27%
U
U$0.01105+1.46%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005218-6.31%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.01997-4.31%
VinuChain
VC$0.0047+0.21%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00005019+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:47

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September