Telegram founder Pavel Durov gets relief from French judicial surveillance
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Le Monde, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has been approved by the Paris Court of Appeal to leave France on a limited basis
PANews
2025/06/19 21:34
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
PANews
2025/06/19 21:33
Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner of crypto venture capital Hypersphere, disclosed on the X platform that he suffered a phishing attack
PANews
2025/06/19 21:10
Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network
Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 21:08
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
PANews reported on June 19 that Virtuals Protocol posted on the X platform: "We have noticed the community's recent feedback that some users may have abnormally accumulated points through developer
PANews
2025/06/19 21:03
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
PANews
2025/06/19 20:59
Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin
PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news, Alchemy Pay, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment gateway, announced that it will launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain designed for stablecoin payments, in
PANews
2025/06/19 20:54
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market
US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 20:51
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call
Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
PANews
2025/06/19 20:51
Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
PANews
2025/06/19 20:47
Trending News
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September