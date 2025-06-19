MEXC Exchange
Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator
Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets. The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 20:45
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
PANews
2025/06/19 20:44
Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets
PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
PANews
2025/06/19 20:40
Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions
PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment
PANews
2025/06/19 20:20
People's Court Daily: Virtual currency disposal can explore overseas compliance realization and "black hole address" destruction mechanism
PANews reported on June 19 that the People's Court Daily recently published an article titled "Disposal of Virtual Currency Involved in Criminal Cases: Challenges, Innovations and Judicial Responsibilities". The article
PANews
2025/06/19 20:18
Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies
PANews reported on June 19 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire posted on the X platform: "Each node on the Circle Payments Network (CPN) creates more value for all network participants
PANews
2025/06/19 20:06
Conflux founder Long Fan: Will promote the issuance of offshore RMB stablecoins
PANews June 19 news, according to Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Conflux Network founder Long Fan said that as a city with financial openness and freedom, Hong Kong can become a
PANews
2025/06/19 20:00
JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments
As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
PANews
2025/06/19 20:00
Musk posted a picture of an expression similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform
PANews reported on June 19 that Tesla CEO Musk posted an emoticon picture similar to the PEPE frog on the X platform about 20 minutes ago.
PANews
2025/06/19 19:59
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army
On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/19 19:50
