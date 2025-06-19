MEXC Exchange
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
PANews
2025/06/19 18:32
The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?
Author: Duo Nine Compiled by: Tim, PANews The stablecoin market is changing, and USDT and USDC will not return the profits they generate to users, but will keep them for
PANews
2025/06/19 18:24
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market
PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
PANews
2025/06/19 18:19
Xi Jinping: Ceasefire is the top priority, and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Xinhua News Agency, President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on exchanging views on the situation
PANews
2025/06/19 18:17
Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained
Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.
PANews
2025/06/19 18:13
Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
PANews
2025/06/19 18:06
French National Assembly temporarily rejects Bitcoin mining proposal due to procedural issues
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin.com, the French National Assembly recently rejected a proposal for an amendment on Bitcoin mining. The proposal suggested studying the possibility of
PANews
2025/06/19 17:51
IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
PANews
2025/06/19 17:46
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%
PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
PANews
2025/06/19 17:39
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million
PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
PANews
2025/06/19 17:36
