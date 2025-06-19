MEXC Exchange
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
PANews
2025/06/19 16:59
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million
PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.2336
-7.36%
PANews
2025/06/19 16:54
South Korea to investigate fees by local crypto exchanges
South Korea’s newly elected president Lee Jae-myung reportedly promised to reduce crypto trading transactions as part of his presidential campaign.
PART
$0.1775
-0.22%
LEE
$2.24
-0.84%
PANews
2025/06/19 16:52
Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
BTC
$115,044.33
-2.70%
PANews
2025/06/19 16:36
The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud
PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
VIRTUAL
$1.2336
-7.36%
PANews
2025/06/19 16:35
Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack
Iran has ordered a curfew on domestic cryptocurrency exchanges after a politically motivated attack on the country’s largest trading platform, Nobitex. According to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, the June 18 hack resulted in losses upwards of $90 million. The funds,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 16:30
The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target
The Smarter Web Company has expanded its BTC treasury to over 346 coins, following a a highly successful fundraise that brought in nearly double its initial target. On June 19, London-listed technology firm The Smarter Web Company announced that it had…
BTC
$115,044.33
-2.70%
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 16:28
Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000
PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news from Deribit, about $3.9 billion of crypto options will expire tomorrow. Among them, the nominal value of BTC options is
BTC
$115,044.33
-2.70%
PAIN
$1.1424
-5.55%
ETH
$3,610.31
-4.86%
PANews
2025/06/19 16:25
WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.
PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
USDC
$1.0002
+0.03%
TRUMP
$8.883
-3.47%
PANews
2025/06/19 16:20
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program
PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
FET
$0.6579
-4.19%
AI
$0.1217
-5.14%
TOKEN
$0.01565
-9.58%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
PANews
2025/06/19 16:14
