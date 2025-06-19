MEXC Exchange
USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation
Crypto asset trading platforms are increasingly adopting blockchain-native assets such as the USDC stablecoin, and tokenized treasuries such as BlackRock’s BUIDL to improve collateral efficiency in the derivatives market. These
PANews
2025/06/19 16:00
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL
For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:48
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token
Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:29
Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history
For the first time in Bitcoin’s history, the amount of BTC held dormant for a decade or more is now growing faster than the network is producing new coins. This shift, which began shortly after the April 2024 halving, marks…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:22
Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk
PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
PANews
2025/06/19 15:15
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain
Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:12
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US
The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/19 15:11
GENIUS Act could boost LINK usage, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov says
Chainlink (LINK) CEO Sergey Nazarov said that the recently approved stablecoin regulation, the so-called GENIUS Act in the US will kick off a wave of new stablecoins and LINK could benefit from it.
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 15:09
Crypto giants reshaping global Finance in 2025: Chainlink, Stellar, Neo Pepe Coin
Chainlink, Stellar, and Neo Pepe Coin are reshaping global finance in 2025 through DeFi infrastructure, cross-border payments, and decentralized community-driven innovation. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:08
Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets
Author: Liz Editor: Sherry background In the previous issue of Web3 Security Beginners’ Guide to Avoiding Pitfalls, we talked about clipboard security. Recently, a victim contacted the SlowMist security team,
PANews
2025/06/19 15:00
