MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing
Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon. According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
DON
$0,000571
-%13,22
T
$0,0167
-%5,59
SOON
$0,1436
-%2,71
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 14:15
Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator
The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
NOW
$0,00789
-%0,75
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 14:15
Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments
Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
$0,02438
-%4,24
HOUSE
$0,015459
-%6,24
FREE
$0,0001136
+%0,18
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 14:10
Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash
PANews reported on June 19 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the hacker address that attacked abracadabra.money in March this year transferred 3,000 ETH (about 7.5 million US dollars) to Tornado
ETH
$3.609,83
-%4,91
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 13:56
Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA): The main targets of Iran's attack on Thursday morning were the Israel Defense Forces Command and
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 13:29
Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation
PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
WALLET
$0,02151
-%9,01
SAFE
$0,4228
-%6,70
SMART
$0,004214
-%0,44
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 13:25
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 13:04
Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)
Author: Fan Jia: PhD student in the Department of Media and Communication at City University of Hong Kong, Eurybia Research Fellow Preface In March 2025 , with the support of
DAO
$0,1188
-%3,49
CITY
$0,9394
-%2,67
PART
$0,1775
-%0,28
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 13:00
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”
PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SOL
$168,48
-%4,91
U
$0,01107
+%1,65
FORM
$3,8517
+%0,05
F
$0,007954
-%4,57
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 12:53
Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group
After breaching Iran’s largest crypto exchange, the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande claimed to have destroyed more than $90 million in digital assets taken from Nobitex’s wallets. In a June 18 update via X, the group said it had burned…
MORE
$0,09746
-%2,52
PRO
$0,768
-%5,38
VIA
$0,0153
-%6,70
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 12:49
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September