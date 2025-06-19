2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt , the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ( NAACP ) recently sent a letter to Elon Musk's artificial
PANews2025/06/19 11:43
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch "Bitcoin Vault" strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Sahara AI officially published a post titled “The ticker is $SAHARA”, possibly hinting at the upcoming TGE

Sahara AI officially published a post titled "The ticker is $SAHARA", possibly hinting at the upcoming TGE

According to PANews on June 19, the official account of Sahara AI posted on the social platform today that "The ticker is $SAHARA", and Sahara AI may have entered the
PANews2025/06/19 11:13
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
The general decline in the crypto market narrowed, while AI and DeFi sectors rose against the trend

The general decline in the crypto market narrowed, while AI and DeFi sectors rose against the trend

PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued to pull back against the backdrop of easing tensions in the Middle East, but the decline
PANews2025/06/19 11:03
‘Stablecoin summer’ as Coinbase, Circle surge on stablecoin bill

'Stablecoin summer' as Coinbase, Circle surge on stablecoin bill

Crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says Coinbase’s stock surge indicates that “Wall Street wants Bitcoin and crypto assets.”
PANews2025/06/19 10:41
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
PANews2025/06/19 10:38

