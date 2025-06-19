MEXC Exchange
LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury
PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
PANews
2025/06/19 10:31
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged
Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL), saw slight movements on Wednesday as the crypto market stayed resilient following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to leave rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 10:26
MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?
Author:Haotian When I was traveling in Lijiang and Dali, I chatted with several first-line builders, and they all mentioned the same feeling: the current Crypto primary market seems to be
PANews
2025/06/19 10:25
Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low
PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022.
PANews
2025/06/19 10:17
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
PANews
2025/06/19 10:07
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
PANews
2025/06/19 10:04
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)
PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
PANews
2025/06/19 09:59
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
PANews
2025/06/19 09:53
Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets
PANews reported on June 19 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued Statement No. 4, saying that the platform has completely cut off external access to the server, and that the
PANews
2025/06/19 09:45
Ethena and Securitize enable 24/7 atomic swaps between USDtb and BlackRock BUIDL Fund
PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, Ethena Labs and Securitize announced that they have achieved 24/7 atomic swaps between their stablecoin USDtb and BlackRock's tokenized treasury
PANews
2025/06/19 09:29
