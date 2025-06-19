2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.4-10.29%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL), saw slight movements on Wednesday as the crypto market stayed resilient following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to leave rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,000-2.76%
Solana
SOL$168.35-4.98%
XRP
XRP$3.043-1.87%
Ethereum
ETH$3,608.09-4.96%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005112-34.72%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 10:26
MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?

Author:Haotian When I was traveling in Lijiang and Dali, I chatted with several first-line builders, and they all mentioned the same feeling: the current Crypto primary market seems to be
Memecoin
MEME$0.002001-3.38%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15114+29.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:25
Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:17
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Memecoin
MEME$0.002001-3.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218-5.43%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008926+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.4-10.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02151-9.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.020731-19.18%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
Memecoin
MEME$0.002001-3.38%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001517+0.86%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006342-4.27%
FUNToken
FUN$0.01117-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued Statement No. 4, saying that the platform has completely cut off external access to the server, and that the
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02151-9.01%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009494-5.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:45
Ethena and Securitize enable 24/7 atomic swaps between USDtb and BlackRock BUIDL Fund

Ethena and Securitize enable 24/7 atomic swaps between USDtb and BlackRock BUIDL Fund

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, Ethena Labs and Securitize announced that they have achieved 24/7 atomic swaps between their stablecoin USDtb and BlackRock's tokenized treasury
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:29

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September