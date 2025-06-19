MEXC Exchange
Czech gov’t resists 4th overthrow attempt amid $45M Bitcoin scandal
The Czech Republic’s Civic Democratic Party survived another no-confidence vote, triggered by opposition party concerns over a $45 million Bitcoin donation linked to a convicted criminal.
PANews
2025/06/19 09:21
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’
US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
PANews
2025/06/19 09:14
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend
PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
PANews
2025/06/19 09:09
DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain, DWF Labs transferred 45,000,000 USDT to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (the development organization of $FET) about 9 hours ago. Earlier news
PANews
2025/06/19 09:02
Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets
PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli-linked hacker group Predatory Sparrow (Gonjeshke Darande) claimed to have attacked Iran's largest crypto platform Nobitex , burning crypto assets worth about $90
PANews
2025/06/19 09:01
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar
PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
PANews
2025/06/19 08:44
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users
PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
PANews
2025/06/19 08:41
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
PANews
2025/06/19 08:26
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US
PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
PANews
2025/06/19 08:22
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information
PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
PANews
2025/06/19 08:18
