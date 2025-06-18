MEXC Exchange
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
PANews
2025/06/18 23:59
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
PANews
2025/06/18 23:52
Coinbase Derivatives to adopt USDC as collateral for U.S. futures trading
Coinbase’s futures trading platform is teaming up with regulated derivatives clearinghouse Nodal Clear to add Circle’s stablecoin USDC as collateral for futures trading in the United States. Coinbase Derivatives, which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 23:36
Circle's market value exceeds $42 billion, reaching 68.5% of USDC circulation
PANews reported on June 18 that market data showed that the market value of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) in the US stock market was temporarily reported at US$42.154 billion. In
PANews
2025/06/18 23:34
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
PANews
2025/06/18 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 307 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 18 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $307 million, of which $79.2013 million
PANews
2025/06/18 23:30
All IOST Signet Rings are sold out, 1,000 sold out in half an hour, and the demand for on-chain identity is heating up
PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, the Signet Ring modular identity credential launched by the public chain project IOST was officially launched at 22:00 GMT+8 on
PANews
2025/06/18 23:26
DWF Labs Partner: Completed "the largest investment in AI to date"
PANews reported on June 18 that DWF Labs partner Andrei Grachev said on the X platform: "We have just completed the largest investment in the field of artificial intelligence to
PANews
2025/06/18 23:22
Spokane, Washington bans Bitcoin ATMs amid surge in cryptocurrency scams
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the Spokane City Council in Washington State unanimously passed a bill to ban all cryptocurrency ATMs in the city, becoming the
PANews
2025/06/18 23:18
The empire strikes out: Institutionalists failed to kill the stablecoin bill
Despite a relentless campaign from institutional powerbrokers like Senator Elizabeth Warren, the US Senate advanced the GENIUS Act, marking a watershed moment for stablecoin regulation and exposing the limits of
PANews
2025/06/18 23:04
