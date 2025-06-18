MEXC Exchange
Nakamoto Holdings Appoints Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer to Lead Bitcoin Reserve Deployment Strategy Development and Execution
PANews reported on June 18 that Nakamoto Holdings Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, announced the appointment of Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer. Tyler has six
SIX
$0.02
-4.21%
PANews
2025/06/18 21:29
Bitcoin price could fall under $100k, options data suggests
Bitcoin price has retreated in the past few days, and the futures market points to more downside, potentially to $100,000. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to $104,650 on Wednesday, June 18, marking a 6.52% decline from its highest level this year. Option…
BTC
$115,069.62
-2.70%
MORE
$0.09749
-2.50%
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 21:22
Crypto savings app Nook completes $2.5 million in financing, with Coinbase Ventures and others participating
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Fortune magazine, Nook, a crypto savings app founded by three former Coinbase engineers, has completed US$2.5 million in financing. Investors include Coinbase
APP
$0.003907
+0.69%
PANews
2025/06/18 21:17
Crypto.com and Deribit to Accept BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund as Collateral
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Forbes, crypto exchanges Crypto.com and Deribit will accept BlackRock's (@BlackRock) tokenized fund BUIDL as collateral, allowing institutional clients to use it for
COM
$0.018628
-5.81%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
PANews
2025/06/18 21:11
Pudgy Penguins Launches First “Play to Win” Game on TON
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, Pudgy Penguins is launching a skill-based Web3 game, Pengu Clash, for the TON blockchain, joining the highly competitive field of mini-games.
PENGU
$0.033943
-7.66%
TON
$3.505
-1.60%
WIN
$0.00005765
-3.25%
PANews
2025/06/18 21:07
Coinbase Derivatives plans to add USDC as collateral for US futures trading by 2026
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Coinbase Derivatives has selected the clearing agency Nodal Clear to cooperate and plans to include the stablecoin USDC issued by
USDC
$1.0001
+0.02%
CLEAR
$0.0363
-5.68%
PANews
2025/06/18 21:02
Prenetics, a listed company, will raise more funds by selling its ACT Genomics to explore Bitcoin reserve strategies
PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, consumer health science company Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) announced that it has reached a final agreement to transfer its ownership
MORE
$0.09749
-2.50%
ACT
$0.03947
-4.56%
PANews
2025/06/18 20:58
Solana Policy Institute, Phantom, Orca, and Superstate Submit Framework for Compliance Tokenized Securities to the SEC
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Solana Policy Institute, together with Phantom Wallet, Orca Exchange and Superstate Protocol, submitted a compliant tokenized securities framework to the
ORCA
$2.189
-5.72%
WALLET
$0.02155
-8.91%
PANews
2025/06/18 20:48
BNB Chain publishes an article introducing Access-Fi, a new social finance branch for Web3 content monetization
PANews reported on June 18 that BNB Chain published an article introducing Access-Fi, a new branch of social finance for Web3 content monetization, saying that on BNB Chain, a group
BNB
$763.51
-4.47%
PANews
2025/06/18 20:46
The whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million in two transactions
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million from
BTC
$115,069.62
-2.70%
PANews
2025/06/18 20:36
