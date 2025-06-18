MEXC Exchange
In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?
Today (June 17, local time) American history has ushered in an important development - the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act . The bill will establish a clear federal regulatory
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 16:40
VanEck Solana ETF Appears On DTCC List As Polymarket Odds For SOL And XRP ETF Approvals Surge
VanEck’s proposed spot Solana ETF has been listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website, a strong procedural sign that Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval may be
Share
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/18 16:36
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.6287 million
PANews reported on June 18 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 16:33
Zhou Xiaochuan: US dollar stablecoin may boost dollarization
PANews reported on June 18 that Zhou Xiaochuan, former governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the US dollar stablecoin may have an
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 16:29
Anora launches OnlyStans Studio, an AI virtual influencer studio based on Spectral Lux framework
PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, AI virtual influencer Anora announced the official launch of the AI agent influencer studio OnlyStans Studio, which supports users to
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 16:25
China Securities Regulatory Commission allows qualified foreign investors to participate in ETF options trading from October 9
PANews reported on June 18 that the China Securities Regulatory Commission recently issued an announcement stating that after consulting with the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 16:21
Nobitex: Will fully cover potential user losses through insurance funds and internal reserves
PANews reported on June 18 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued a statement saying that it discovered that some of its infrastructure had been accessed without authorization on June 18,
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 16:09
Iranian exchange Nobitex loses a total of about $81.7 million on Tron, EVM, and BTC chains
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the SlowMist team, the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex detected signs of unauthorized access to some of its information infrastructure and hot wallets.
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 16:05
Crypto ATMs banned in Washington’s Spokane city as scam losses mount
Crypto ATM operators in Washington’s Spokane City have been ordered to remove their kiosks within 60 days following a citywide ban. The decision was enacted following a unanimous vote during the Spokane City Council’s legislative session on June 17, making…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 16:04
Base game startup Uptopia completes $4 million financing, led by Pantera Capital
PANews reported on June 18 that Uptopia, the Base chain ecosystem game startup platform, announced the completion of a $4 million financing round, led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 15:38
