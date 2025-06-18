MEXC Exchange
The whales bought more than 85,000 ETH in three consecutive rounds, with a floating loss of about US$9.4 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Ember tracking, an institutional address started the third round of ETH position building on June 11. As of today, it has spent
MORE
$0.09747
-2.49%
ETH
$3,614.24
-4.73%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 08:38
Altman says Meta offered $100 million to poach OpenAI employees but no one jumped ship
PANews June 18 news, according to Bloomberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a podcast that Meta offers up to $100 million in signing bonuses and higher annual salaries to
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 08:26
VanEck's planned Solana spot ETF has been registered with DTCC under the ticker VSOL
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate , the Solana ( SOL ) spot ETF that VanEck plans to launch has been registered with the Depository Trust &
SOL
$168.66
-4.76%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
TRUST
$0.0005215
-5.96%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 08:21
Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading
PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the
BANK
$0.05623
+0.17%
U
$0.01105
+1.46%
BOND
$0.1872
-10.12%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 08:16
Multiple crypto-related accounts including Pump.Fun and GMGN have been unfrozen
PANews reported on June 18 that the official account of Solana meme coin launch platform Pump.Fun (@pumpdotfun) and its founder Alon Cohen's X (original Twitter) account (@a1lon9) have been unfrozen,
ALON
$0.00559
-5.22%
MEME
$0.001978
-5.76%
FUN
$0.011174
-1.27%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 08:13
Multiple whales bought large amounts of HYPE tokens and opened leveraged long orders
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring data, multiple whale addresses bought large amounts of HYPE tokens today: the "0x55" address purchased 59,719 HYPE tokens for
HYPE
$39.46
-10.11%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 08:10
IRGC: Iran's Fateh missiles penetrated Israel's defenses, giving Iran 'absolute control' of Israeli airspace
PANews reported on June 18 that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps: Iran's Fateh missiles broke through Israel's defenses, giving Iran "absolute control" over Israeli airspace. The Fateh hypersonic ballistic missile
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 08:02
Eyenovia invests $50 million to establish HYPE Reserve, the company will be renamed "Hyperion DeFi"
PANews reported on June 18 that Eyenovia, a Nasdaq-listed company in the United States that focuses on the development of digital ophthalmic medical technology, announced the completion of a $50
HYPE
$39.46
-10.11%
DEFI
$0.001999
-0.99%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 07:57
Coinbase Lists Spark (SPK) ERC-20 Token, Labeled as an “Experimental” Asset
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the Coinbase announcement, the platform will support Spark (SPK) tokens on the Ethereum network, marked as "Experimental", and has opened the transfer
TOKEN
$0.01564
-9.49%
SPK
$0.09404
-1.24%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 07:48
Source: Musk's xAI company is expected to complete $5 billion in debt financing
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, Musk's xAI company is expected to complete a $5 billion debt financing, which has limited investor demand and a coverage ratio
XAI
$0.0489
-6.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 07:40
