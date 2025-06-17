MEXC Exchange
Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins?
XRP’s recent moves have bulls eyeing a 10x rally, but a cheeky new challenger, Angry Pepe Fork, could steal the spotlight with meme-powered momentum and real token utility. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 20:10
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to approximately 166 BTC
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced that its treasury had increased its holdings by 5 bitcoins, bringing its bitcoin
PANews
2025/06/17 20:03
British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announces Bitcoin financial policy
PANews reported on June 17 that according to investing.com, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that it had obtained a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan and established a new
PANews
2025/06/17 19:57
Starknet: Completed the staking v2 version upgrade, plans to launch v3 and introduce Bitcoin staking before the end of the year
PANews reported on June 17 that Starknet announced on the X platform that the pledge migration has been completed, the main network has now resumed the pledge function and enabled
PANews
2025/06/17 19:56
Fairmint Urges the SEC to Adopt Blockchain Framework for Private Equity Markets
In a bid to modernise the private equity markets, Fairmint, an on-chain securities platform, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to adopt blockchain framework-based regulatory protocols. On 16 June 2025, Fairmint submitted a detailed seven-point proposal to the SEC’s crypto task force, highlighting the numerous ways in which technology based on a.. The post Fairmint Urges the SEC to Adopt Blockchain Framework for Private Equity Markets appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/17 19:32
Thailand’s Cabinet approves five-year personal income tax exemption for profits from cryptocurrency sales
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, the Thai cabinet approved the exemption of personal income tax on profits from Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sales for five years.
PANews
2025/06/17 19:28
Trump Phone Fallout: Are MAGA ‘Scams’ Holding Crypto Back a Decade?
Trump dropshipping his own unbranded golden third-world phone makes me question if I’m in a coma. First, we had the failed NFT launch, then the rug pull that was , now a phone nobody asked for while two US-backed wars rage on. Say hello to the Commander in Grift: Dystopia. pic.twitter.com/4uXUfR7e1F — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania).. The post Trump Phone Fallout: Are MAGA ‘Scams’ Holding Crypto Back a Decade? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/17 19:24
Genius Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 52% after court lifts crypto ban
Genius Group has expanded its Bitcoin treasury by 52% after a U.S. court lifted a previous ban on crypto purchases, with the company reaffirming its long-term goal of accumulating 1,000 BTC. Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:18
El Salvador adds 240 Bitcoin since signing the IMF loan agreement
El Salvador has continued its daily Bitcoin purchases, adding 240 BTC since December despite a $1.4 billion IMF agreement that discourages public-sector accumulation. El Salvador has purchased 240 Bitcoin (BTC) since Dec. 19 last year, despite a $1.4 billion loan…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:12
Stablecoin startup Ubyx completes $10 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bloomberg, Ubyx, a stablecoin startup founded by former Citigroup executive Tony McLaughlin, has completed a $10 million seed round of financing, led
PANews
2025/06/17 19:07
Trending News
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September