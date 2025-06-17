MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC falls slightly as Trump calls security advisors to deal with Iran-Israel war
Bitcoin (BTC) price falls to around $106,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day.
BTC
$115 159,98
-2,60%
TRUMP
$8,883
-3,52%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/17 18:36
Flashbots: MEV robots are clogging up the blockchain faster than the network can scale
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, research institute Flashbots released a report warning that MEV (maximum extractable value) has become the main limiting factor for blockchain
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 18:33
How does PrismaX, led by a16z, use tokens to build a "data flywheel" for AI robots?
Author: PrismaX Compiled by: Tim, PANews PrismaX, a startup company that provides robotic intelligence platform, today announced that it has successfully raised $11 million in financing and officially debuted at
AI
$0,1219
-5,13%
STARTUP
$0,016474
-20,52%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 18:30
PancakeSwap: More than 1.9 million ZK tokens will be airdropped for active traders and liquidity providers
PANews reported on June 17 that PancakeSwap announced that the ZK token airdrop activity for the "Future Contributors" category on ZKsync PancakeSwap has now started, and a total of 1,936,936
MORE
$0,09747
-2,51%
ZK
$0,05148
-5,95%
NOW
$0,00779
-1,88%
FUTURE
$0,15114
+29,63%
TOKEN
$0,01567
-9,05%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 18:28
Former Bangalore Police Chief Admits Extorting Government Employees and Converting Proceeds into Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 17 that according to News9live, Ningappa, the former police chief of Bangalore, India, confessed during the interrogation by the anti-corruption agency Lokayukta that he blackmailed government
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 18:04
Meme is weak, AI takes over
By Joshua Deuk Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Editor’s Note: As Bitcoin once again broke through $110,000, the market greed index continued to rise, especially the enthusiasm of the alt season
MEME
$0,001976
-5,68%
AI
$0,1219
-5,13%
ALT
$0,002813
-3,23%
INDEX
$1,268
-6,28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 18:00
Solana network extensions will redefine blockchain scaling | Opinion
Network extensions mark a shift in how blockchains can scale—not just by handling more transactions, but by supporting more types of applications.
MORE
$0,09747
-2,51%
NOT
$0,00206
-3,28%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:57
Paradigm files amicus brief backing Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm
Paradigm has filed an amicus brief in federal court arguing that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm cannot be convicted without proof that he knowingly operated a money-transmitting business. In its June 13 filing made public on Monday, Paradigm requested that…
STORM
$0,01422
-1,25%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:54
X wipes Pump.fun and founder’s accounts in coordinated suspension spree
X has launched what appears to be a sweeping crackdown on the memecoin sector, issuing a wave of suspensions that claimed several casualties including Pump.fun and its founder. On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official platform handles for the Solana-based…
FUN
$0,011166
-1,14%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:53
DWF Labs’ Falcon Stable gets Kaia Chain integration
DWF Labs-backed stablecoin venture, Falcon Stable or USDf, has been integrated into Kaia Chain, according to DWF Labs CEO Andrei Grachev. In a recent post, DWF Labs CEO and Head of FalconStable, Andrei Grachev announced that the USD-backed stablecoin has…
KAIA
$0,14718
-5,60%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:51
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September