2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coinbase launches Coinbase One Basic subscription plan, annual payment users can enjoy up to 4% Bitcoin cashback

Coinbase launches Coinbase One Basic subscription plan, annual payment users can enjoy up to 4% Bitcoin cashback

PANews reported on June 17 that Coinbase officially announced that Coinbase One has launched a new "Basic" subscription level, with a monthly fee of $4.99 or an annual fee of
Share
PANews2025/06/17 11:23
Most cryptocurrencies rose, BTC once approached $109,000, and ETH broke through $2,600

Most cryptocurrencies rose, BTC once approached $109,000, and ETH broke through $2,600

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the situation in the Middle East, the crypto market fluctuated and rose during trading on June 17. BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$115,180.6-2.65%
Ethereum
ETH$3,612.7-4.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02444-5.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 11:20
JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services

JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services

JPMorgan Chase has filed a service mark for “JPMD,” signaling an aggressive push into blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance infrastructure at institutional scale. JPMorgan Files Service Mark for JPMD in Strategic Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion Plan JPMorgan Chase Bank submitted a service mark application on June 15 for the mark “JPMD,” signaling a […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05618+0.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0372-2.49%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 11:10
Citi: Gold will fall back below $3,000 in the coming quarters

Citi: Gold will fall back below $3,000 in the coming quarters

PANews June 17 news, Citi said that it expects gold to fall back below $3,000 per ounce in the coming quarters. Analysts including Max Layton said: "By the second half
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096-29.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 11:07
Paradigm urges jury clarity in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case

Paradigm urges jury clarity in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case

Paradigm’s chief legal officer and general counsel said if Roman Storm is found guilty, it could slow future software development in the crypto and fintech industries.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01422-1.31%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15115+29.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 11:00
Pump.fun and its co-founder account were banned by X. What caused this wave of "account bans" in the cryptocurrency circle?

Pump.fun and its co-founder account were banned by X. What caused this wave of "account bans" in the cryptocurrency circle?

Author: Bitpush In the early morning of June 17th, Beijing time, the X (formerly Twitter) platform once again experienced a large-scale account ban incident, and the official account of the
FUNToken
FUN$0.011182-1.14%
Comedian
BAN$0.06417-3.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 11:00
Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000471+1.85%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015554-6.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.887-3.59%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0004383-2.62%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005544-29.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 10:56
FTX cold wallet received nearly $40 million in SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago

FTX cold wallet received nearly $40 million in SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the FTX cold wallet received 252,847 SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago, with a market value of approximately US$39.72
Solana
SOL$168.84-4.70%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02156-8.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 10:43
Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years

Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years

PANews reported on June 17 that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, tweeted that entrepreneurs chase "hot money" in every cycle. The last cycle was about issuing coins, and this
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009511-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01567-9.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 10:42
SRM announces personnel changes after launching TRX strategic reserve, Weike Sun becomes chairman of the board

SRM announces personnel changes after launching TRX strategic reserve, Weike Sun becomes chairman of the board

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company SRM announced personnel changes after receiving a $100 million equity investment to launch its TRX reserve strategy. Three board
Tron
TRX$0.3272-0.36%
SUN
SUN$0.021524-0.51%
Serum
SRM$0.01361-3.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 10:40

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September