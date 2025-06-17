MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Crypto News
Coinbase launches Coinbase One Basic subscription plan, annual payment users can enjoy up to 4% Bitcoin cashback
PANews reported on June 17 that Coinbase officially announced that Coinbase One has launched a new "Basic" subscription level, with a monthly fee of $4.99 or an annual fee of
PANews
2025/06/17 11:23
Most cryptocurrencies rose, BTC once approached $109,000, and ETH broke through $2,600
PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the situation in the Middle East, the crypto market fluctuated and rose during trading on June 17. BTC
BTC
$115,180.6
-2.65%
ETH
$3,612.7
-4.82%
ROSE
$0.02444
-5.38%
PANews
2025/06/17 11:20
JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services
JPMorgan Chase has filed a service mark for “JPMD,” signaling an aggressive push into blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance infrastructure at institutional scale. JPMorgan Files Service Mark for JPMD in Strategic Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion Plan JPMorgan Chase Bank submitted a service mark application on June 15 for the mark “JPMD,” signaling a […]
BANK
$0.05618
+0.26%
PUSH
$0.0372
-2.49%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 11:10
Citi: Gold will fall back below $3,000 in the coming quarters
PANews June 17 news, Citi said that it expects gold to fall back below $3,000 per ounce in the coming quarters. Analysts including Max Layton said: "By the second half
GOLD
$0.00000000000031
+34.78%
SECOND
$0.0000096
-29.41%
PANews
2025/06/17 11:07
Paradigm urges jury clarity in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case
Paradigm’s chief legal officer and general counsel said if Roman Storm is found guilty, it could slow future software development in the crypto and fintech industries.
STORM
$0.01422
-1.31%
FUTURE
$0.15115
+29.53%
PANews
2025/06/17 11:00
Pump.fun and its co-founder account were banned by X. What caused this wave of "account bans" in the cryptocurrency circle?
Author: Bitpush In the early morning of June 17th, Beijing time, the X (formerly Twitter) platform once again experienced a large-scale account ban incident, and the official account of the
FUN
$0.011182
-1.14%
BAN
$0.06417
-3.28%
PANews
2025/06/17 11:00
Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"
PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign
WHITE
$0.000471
+1.85%
HOUSE
$0.015554
-6.48%
TRUMP
$8.887
-3.59%
BOMB
$0.0004383
-2.62%
HOLD
$0.00005544
-29.19%
PANews
2025/06/17 10:56
FTX cold wallet received nearly $40 million in SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the FTX cold wallet received 252,847 SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago, with a market value of approximately US$39.72
SOL
$168.84
-4.70%
WALLET
$0.02156
-8.83%
PANews
2025/06/17 10:43
Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years
PANews reported on June 17 that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, tweeted that entrepreneurs chase "hot money" in every cycle. The last cycle was about issuing coins, and this
HOT
$0.0009511
-5.07%
TOKEN
$0.01567
-9.10%
PANews
2025/06/17 10:42
SRM announces personnel changes after launching TRX strategic reserve, Weike Sun becomes chairman of the board
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company SRM announced personnel changes after receiving a $100 million equity investment to launch its TRX reserve strategy. Three board
TRX
$0.3272
-0.36%
SUN
$0.021524
-0.51%
SRM
$0.01361
-3.20%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
PANews
2025/06/17 10:40
