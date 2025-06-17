2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US media: Trump proposes that Vance meet with Iranian officials this week

US media: Trump proposes that Vance meet with Iranian officials this week

PANews June 17 news, according to the New York Times, according to a US official, Trump has proposed that Vice President Vance and his Middle East envoy Vitkov propose a
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.887-3.59%
Vice
VICE$0.01298+4.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 09:51
Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

Bank of America now places bitcoin among the most disruptive forces in a millennium, signaling Wall Street’s awakening to its historic role in reshaping global financial power. 1,000 Years of Disruption: Bank of America Ranks Bitcoin Among Humanity’s Greatest Innovations Bank of America (BofA) Global Research released a long-term chart outlining 1,000 years of technological […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05618+0.26%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0078-2.62%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01067-13.32%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 09:30
U.S. stocks closed: Circle rose 13.1%, Coinbase rose 7.77%

U.S. stocks closed: Circle rose 13.1%, Coinbase rose 7.77%

PANews reported on June 17 that the US stock market closed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.77%, the S&P 500 up 0.9%, and the
U
U$0.01108+1.74%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02443-5.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 09:14
JPMorgan set to roll out new crypto platform following trademark filing

JPMorgan set to roll out new crypto platform following trademark filing

JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a crypto platform branded JPMD, expected to offer trading, exchange, transfer and payments for digital assets, according to a trademark filing submitted to the United States (US) Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) on Sunday.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/17 09:11
Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Since May, $Launchcoin has achieved an almost explosive 300-fold increase, and the ICM (Internet Capital Market) concept it represents has swept major communities on the chain and become a new
SphereX
HERE$0.0004-4.76%
Major
MAJOR$0.15722-2.54%
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.073814-11.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 09:00
After two years of dormancy, the old Ethereum wallet sold 501 ETH again, and still holds 8052 ETH

After two years of dormancy, the old Ethereum wallet sold 501 ETH again, and still holds 8052 ETH

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an early Ethereum address that had been silent for two years sold 501 ETH again an hour ago, equivalent to
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02155-8.87%
Ethereum
ETH$3,611.04-4.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 08:50
US media: US officials said the US will not take the initiative to join Israel's military operations

US media: US officials said the US will not take the initiative to join Israel's military operations

PANews reported on June 17 that according to a senior White House reporter from CBS News, US officials said that the United States would not take the initiative to join
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004716+1.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002061-3.28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015546-6.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 08:47
"AI Godfather" Hinton warns: Superintelligence may destroy humanity through biological warfare

"AI Godfather" Hinton warns: Superintelligence may destroy humanity through biological warfare

PANews reported on June 17 that AI pioneer and "AI Godfather" Geoffrey Hinton recently issued the most severe warning in the "Diary of a CEO" podcast, saying that super-intelligent AI
Sleepless AI
AI$0.122-5.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 08:45
Avalanche Launches Free Battle Pass to Earn AVAX and NFT Rewards

Avalanche Launches Free Battle Pass to Earn AVAX and NFT Rewards

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Ava Labs, Playfull and Magic Eden jointly launched the Avalanche Battle Pass free NFT, where users can mint in Magic Eden
Avalanche
AVAX$22.15-4.23%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.14557-2.21%
Eden
EDEN$0.032615-1.00%
AVA
AVA$0.5377-5.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 08:40
Dutch court rules Apple abused its market dominance, upholds $58 million fine

Dutch court rules Apple abused its market dominance, upholds $58 million fine

PANews reported on June 17 that according to cnBeta, the Rotterdam Court ruled on June 16 that Apple's payment policy for dating apps in the App Store constituted market abuse,
RWAX
APP$0.003907+0.69%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019062-9.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 08:34

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September