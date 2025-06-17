MEXC Exchange
US media: Trump proposes that Vance meet with Iranian officials this week
PANews June 17 news, according to the New York Times, according to a US official, Trump has proposed that Vice President Vance and his Middle East envoy Vitkov propose a
PANews
2025/06/17 09:51
Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations
Bank of America now places bitcoin among the most disruptive forces in a millennium, signaling Wall Street’s awakening to its historic role in reshaping global financial power. 1,000 Years of Disruption: Bank of America Ranks Bitcoin Among Humanity’s Greatest Innovations Bank of America (BofA) Global Research released a long-term chart outlining 1,000 years of technological […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 09:30
U.S. stocks closed: Circle rose 13.1%, Coinbase rose 7.77%
PANews reported on June 17 that the US stock market closed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.77%, the S&P 500 up 0.9%, and the
PANews
2025/06/17 09:14
JPMorgan set to roll out new crypto platform following trademark filing
JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a crypto platform branded JPMD, expected to offer trading, exchange, transfer and payments for digital assets, according to a trademark filing submitted to the United States (US) Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) on Sunday.
Fxstreet
2025/06/17 09:11
Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects
Since May, $Launchcoin has achieved an almost explosive 300-fold increase, and the ICM (Internet Capital Market) concept it represents has swept major communities on the chain and become a new
PANews
2025/06/17 09:00
After two years of dormancy, the old Ethereum wallet sold 501 ETH again, and still holds 8052 ETH
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an early Ethereum address that had been silent for two years sold 501 ETH again an hour ago, equivalent to
PANews
2025/06/17 08:50
US media: US officials said the US will not take the initiative to join Israel's military operations
PANews reported on June 17 that according to a senior White House reporter from CBS News, US officials said that the United States would not take the initiative to join
PANews
2025/06/17 08:47
"AI Godfather" Hinton warns: Superintelligence may destroy humanity through biological warfare
PANews reported on June 17 that AI pioneer and "AI Godfather" Geoffrey Hinton recently issued the most severe warning in the "Diary of a CEO" podcast, saying that super-intelligent AI
PANews
2025/06/17 08:45
Avalanche Launches Free Battle Pass to Earn AVAX and NFT Rewards
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Ava Labs, Playfull and Magic Eden jointly launched the Avalanche Battle Pass free NFT, where users can mint in Magic Eden
PANews
2025/06/17 08:40
Dutch court rules Apple abused its market dominance, upholds $58 million fine
PANews reported on June 17 that according to cnBeta, the Rotterdam Court ruled on June 16 that Apple's payment policy for dating apps in the App Store constituted market abuse,
PANews
2025/06/17 08:34
