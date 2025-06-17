MEXC Exchange
OpenAI launches WhatsApp image generation function, which can be used through 1-800-ChatGPT
PANews reported on June 17 that according to OpenAI’s official announcement, the ChatGPT image generation function is now fully available on WhatsApp, and users can use it after binding their
IMAGE
$0.00143
-18.28%
NOW
$0.0078
-2.62%
PANews
2025/06/17 08:25
Telegram founder accuses French media of keeping silent about his interview and smear campaign
PANews reported on June 17 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov said in a statement on his channel that his interview with Tucker Carlson about the situation in France a week
PANews
2025/06/17 08:20
JPMorgan Chase applies for "JPMD" trademark, may launch US dollar stablecoin and crypto trading services
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Watcher.Guru, JPMorgan Chase has applied for the "JPMD" cryptocurrency trading and payment service trademark, which may indicate that it will launch a
GURU
$0.001551
-6.56%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
PANews
2025/06/17 08:17
US media: Trump asks officials to be prepared in the Situation Room
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Fox News: US President Trump has asked the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room. Earlier, Trump
READY
$0.003044
-7.81%
WHITE
$0.0004716
+1.98%
HOUSE
$0.015546
-6.53%
TRUMP
$8.887
-3.59%
FOX
$0.02941
-0.70%
PANews
2025/06/17 08:03
Group Psychology Game: Token Cognition Maps of Three Types of Players
Author: hitesh.eth Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News People’s perception of token issuance stems from evolutionary trends. In cryptocurrencies, evolutionary trends often carry the memory of past profits. What matters is
LUFFY
$0.00003436
+3.15%
ETH
$3,611.04
-4.86%
PEOPLE
$0.01836
-7.83%
TOKEN
$0.01567
-9.10%
PANews
2025/06/17 07:59
Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO speaks out against financial attacks
PANews reported on June 17 that Polyhedra CEO Tiancheng Xie responded to a user question on the X platform and said that the company "will conduct more buybacks", is currently
MORE
$0.09748
-2.55%
ZKJ
$0.1608
+5.58%
PANews
2025/06/17 07:55
PumpFun’s Twitter account and founder’s account were frozen by X platform
PANews reported on June 17 that Solana The official X (formerly Twitter) account of meme coin launch platform PumpFun and the personal account of its founder Alon Cohen have both
ALON
$0.005601
-5.03%
MEME
$0.001966
-5.20%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
PANews
2025/06/17 07:51
Trader "AguilaTrades" increased his Bitcoin long position to $424 million at a liquidation price of $103,332
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Onchain Lens, the on-chain trader "AguilaTrades" recently increased its long position in Bitcoin, using 20x leverage to build a position with a
PANews
2025/06/17 07:43
Polyhedra releases preliminary incident report: The crash was caused by a chain reaction caused by a coordinated liquidity attack on the chain
PANews reported on June 17 that according to an official announcement from Polyhedra, the ZKJ token plummeted by more than 85% on June 15. Preliminary investigations pointed out that it
MORE
$0.09748
-2.55%
ZKJ
$0.1608
+5.58%
TOKEN
$0.01567
-9.10%
PANews
2025/06/17 07:41
Eric Trump denies involvement in Tron listing, only expresses appreciation for Sun himself
PANews reported on June 17 that Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, tweeted early this morning that he is a big fan of Justin Sun and Tron, but "the
TRUMP
$8.887
-3.59%
SUN
$0.021527
-0.49%
PANews
2025/06/17 07:36
