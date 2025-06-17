2025-08-01 Friday

OpenAI launches WhatsApp image generation function, which can be used through 1-800-ChatGPT

PANews reported on June 17 that according to OpenAI’s official announcement, the ChatGPT image generation function is now fully available on WhatsApp, and users can use it after binding their
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00143-18.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0078-2.62%
PANews2025/06/17 08:25
Telegram founder accuses French media of keeping silent about his interview and smear campaign

PANews reported on June 17 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov said in a statement on his channel that his interview with Tucker Carlson about the situation in France a week
PANews2025/06/17 08:20
JPMorgan Chase applies for "JPMD" trademark, may launch US dollar stablecoin and crypto trading services

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Watcher.Guru, JPMorgan Chase has applied for the "JPMD" cryptocurrency trading and payment service trademark, which may indicate that it will launch a
Guru Network
GURU$0.001551-6.56%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
PANews2025/06/17 08:17
US media: Trump asks officials to be prepared in the Situation Room

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Fox News: US President Trump has asked the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room. Earlier, Trump
READY
READY$0.003044-7.81%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004716+1.98%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015546-6.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.887-3.59%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02941-0.70%
PANews2025/06/17 08:03
Group Psychology Game: Token Cognition Maps of Three Types of Players

Author: hitesh.eth Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News People’s perception of token issuance stems from evolutionary trends. In cryptocurrencies, evolutionary trends often carry the memory of past profits. What matters is
LUFFY
LUFFY$0.00003436+3.15%
Ethereum
ETH$3,611.04-4.86%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01836-7.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01567-9.10%
PANews2025/06/17 07:59
Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO speaks out against financial attacks

PANews reported on June 17 that Polyhedra CEO Tiancheng Xie responded to a user question on the X platform and said that the company "will conduct more buybacks", is currently
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.55%
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.1608+5.58%
PANews2025/06/17 07:55
PumpFun’s Twitter account and founder’s account were frozen by X platform

PANews reported on June 17 that Solana The official X (formerly Twitter) account of meme coin launch platform PumpFun and the personal account of its founder Alon Cohen have both
alon
ALON$0.005601-5.03%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001966-5.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
PANews2025/06/17 07:51
Trader "AguilaTrades" increased his Bitcoin long position to $424 million at a liquidation price of $103,332

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Onchain Lens, the on-chain trader "AguilaTrades" recently increased its long position in Bitcoin, using 20x leverage to build a position with a
PANews2025/06/17 07:43
Polyhedra releases preliminary incident report: The crash was caused by a chain reaction caused by a coordinated liquidity attack on the chain

PANews reported on June 17 that according to an official announcement from Polyhedra, the ZKJ token plummeted by more than 85% on June 15. Preliminary investigations pointed out that it
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.55%
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.1608+5.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01567-9.10%
PANews2025/06/17 07:41
Eric Trump denies involvement in Tron listing, only expresses appreciation for Sun himself

PANews reported on June 17 that Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, tweeted early this morning that he is a big fan of Justin Sun and Tron, but "the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.887-3.59%
SUN
SUN$0.021527-0.49%
PANews2025/06/17 07:36

