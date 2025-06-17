MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Brazilian Lawmaker Proposes Scrapping Crypto Tax for Long-term Investors
The Brazilian lawmaker Eros Biondini has created a draft bill that proposes doing away with crypto tax, particularly in the case of citizens who hold Bitcoin (BTC) as a long-term store of value. The MP has filed his bill in the Chamber of Deputies, the Portuguese-language media outlet Livecoins reported. Brazilian Crypto Tax: Could Levies Be Scrapped? The bill calls for the removal of the clauses in the tax code that explicitly mention the taxation of cryptoassets. The Brazilian lawmaker Eros Biondini calling for support for his bill on social media. The caption reads: “Fight against the taxation of cryptoassets in Brazil.” (Source: @erosbiondini/Instagram) It also calls for the abolition of a 2023 law that spells out the means of collecting income tax from profits derived from cryptoassets. The bill will first be assessed by a Chamber of Deputies committee. The committee will decide whether or not to pass the bill on to the lower house. From there, it could then move on to the Senate and the office of the President. Both the Senate and the President would have the power to veto the bill. Biondini also claims that new taxes on financial transactions, including foreign exchange and insurance transfers, are ill-timed. He claimed that imposing a new tax burden on the population at “a time of economic fragility” would have negative consequences. The lawmaker noted that the Brazilian tax “burden” reached 32.32% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in FY2024. This is the tax-to-GDP ratio’s highest rate in the last 15 years, per Treasury data. Biondini criticized the government’s crypto policy. He complained that Brazil, “instead of leading” the world in crypto adoption, is now “going against the grain.” He said existing and future crypto tax laws “penalize people who are looking for a legitimate, safe, and sovereign store of value.” Formal Recognition for BTC Savers The crypto-adovocating lawmaker has previously authored a bill that seeks to formally recognize Bitcoin as a strategic store of value in Brazil. This proposal seeks to create tax exemption for BTC buyers and holders. It also seeks to spell out citizens’ rights to become self-custodians of their coins, without having to rely on crypto wallet operators. 🇧🇷 Méliuz has become the first Bitcoin treasury company in Brazil after shareholders approved the acquisition of $28.4 million Bitcoin. #Méliuz #BitcoinTreasury #BitcoinStrategy https://t.co/v1zZ77GH3h — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 16, 2025 Biondini took to social media last week in an attempt to unite the Brazilian crypto community behind his bill. He suggested that if the topic were to go viral, the lower house would be pressured to reject efforts to boost crypto tax revenues in Brazil. Biondini also called on fellow parliamentarians to back his bill. He explained that it had been designed to defend taxpayers, industry players, and Brazil’s “economic sovereignty.” In November last year, Biondini unveiled a bill proposing the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve . The plan called for the government to convert up to 5% of Brazil’s $372 billion international reserve fund to Bitcoin.
COM
$0,01861
-5,93%
FUND
$0,0279
-0,28%
POWER
$0,01067
-13,32%
SAFE
$0,4222
-6,79%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/17 07:30
Bitcoin recovers following Truth Social's BTC ETF filing and Strategy's $1 billion purchase
Bitcoin (BTC) saw a 3.7% increase on Monday following the Trump Media and Technology Group's (TMTG) filing of a combined Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BTC
$115 199,87
-2,63%
FUND
$0,0279
-0,28%
TRUMP
$8,885
-3,61%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/17 07:27
The U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act at 4:30 a.m. tomorrow.
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett and Senate Cloakroom, the U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act (S.1582) at 4:30 am Beijing
ACT
$0,03952
-4,03%
U
$0,01108
+1,74%
HOLD
$0,00005398
-31,06%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 07:26
US media: OpenAI and Microsoft's partnership is in jeopardy
PANews June 17 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are increasingly at loggerheads over the future of their AI partnership. The startup is trying to
AI
$0,1221
-5,05%
STARTUP
$0,016472
-20,52%
FUTURE
$0,15113
+29,51%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 07:15
Voting is trading. Learn about Upside, a social prediction market on the Base chain.
Author: Daisy, ChainCatcher Editor: Fairy, ChainCatcher Social prediction platform based on Base Upside is a social prediction market built on the Base blockchain network. The core mechanism is to judge
CORE
$0,4838
-7,12%
LEARN
$0,02122
-0,09%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 07:01
Understanding What Is a Software Crypto Wallet and Why Choose Ledger?
This content is provided by a sponsor. With the rise of cryptocurrencies, securing digital assets has become paramount. A crucial component in this process is selecting the right crypto wallet. But what exactly is a software crypto wallet, and how does it differ from other types? What is a crypto wallet? At its core, a […]
CORE
$0,4838
-7,12%
WALLET
$0,02155
-8,87%
WHY
$0,00000002315
-20,14%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 07:00
Satirical Luigi Mangione Musical Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried Debuts In San Francisco
A new musical about Luigi Mangione featuring disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried debuted in San Francisco this past weekend, less than one year after the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. SBF, Diddy & Luigi Characters Take Center Stage Directed by Nora Bradford, “Luigi: The Musical” bills itself as a “part comedy and part social commentary,” and largely follows the “bizarre reality” of Mangione’s life behind bars alongside fellow inmates Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York. “The show reimagines these infamous figures as stand-ins for three disillusioned pillars of American life: healthcare, Hollywood, and tech,” the production’s website states. Despite mixed reviews and claims that it may be “too soon” for a show on such hot-button subject matter, Bradford affirms that her musical “interrogates” violence as opposed to glorifying it. “Luigi: The Musical uses comedy to bring deeper questions to the surface,” says Bradford. “Why did this case garner the reaction that it did? And what happens when people stop trusting their institutions?” Where Is Sam Bankman-Fried Now? Despite Bankman-Fried being listed as an inmate at MDC, federal prison records show that the former “king of crypto” has been housed at Terminal Island FCI in his home state of California since late April. The crypto con man’s transfer from MDC to the prison that once held notorious prisoners, including cult leader Charles Manson, crime boss Al Capone, and former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani, came just one month after he gave a high‑profile interview behind bars to media personality Tucker Carlson. Bankman-Fried was convicted on multiple fraud charges in November 2023 for the dramatic crash of FTX after a month-long trial that saw numerous associates of the former crypto kingpin testify against him. “He knew it was wrong,” Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said during Bankman-Fried’s sentencing in March 2024. “He knew it was criminal. He regrets making a bad bet against the likelihood of getting caught—he’s not going to admit a thing.” It is unclear whether Terminal Island FCI will be Bankman-Fried’s final prison as he serves his 25-year sentence behind bars. Performances of Luigi: The Musical run through July 13.
TERMINAL
$0,0000000000000000000076
--%
CULT
$0,0012072
-18,69%
BAD
$0,00000000833
-9,75%
STAGE
$0,0000669
+33,80%
WHY
$0,00000002315
-20,14%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/17 06:17
Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core
Recent data shows that Bitcoin Knots now powers more than 12% of the 21,908 public Bitcoin nodes. The growing preference for Knots stems largely from debates surrounding Bitcoin Core’s development, particularly proposed adjustments to the OP_RETURN function and its data capacity. 12% and Climbing Data from Coin Dance shows a steady rise in Bitcoin Knots […]
CORE
$0,4838
-7,12%
MORE
$0,09748
-2,55%
NOW
$0,0078
-2,62%
PUSH
$0,03728
-2,28%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 06:05
Coinbase slammed for backing US Army parade
US President Donald Trump promoted a 250th anniversary celebration of the Army that coincided with his birthday, leading to a sharp divide in how many Americans spent June 14.
ARMY
$0,0299
-2,92%
TRUMP
$8,885
-3,61%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 04:58
Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion Inflow
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notched an impressive $1.39 billion in net inflows, while ether ETFs booked $528.12 million, marking their fifth consecutive green week and third-highest weekly inflow since launch. Bitcoin ETFs Post $1.39 Billion Weekly Inflow As Ether ETFs Record Third-Highest Ever Weekly Gain Investor appetite for crypto exposure via ETFs surged last week, […]
NET
$0,00011054
+6,68%
EVER
$0,00968
-2,51%
LAUNCH
$0,000000000000001272
--%
VIA
$0,0151
-7,92%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 04:46
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September