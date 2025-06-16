2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

U.S. stocks bounced back into positive territory as crude prices plunged more than 4% in the past 24 hours and have now slid 8.74% since June 12. Analysts at Deutsche Bank note that oil’s trajectory could oscillate unpredictably in the months ahead. $76 to $70: Crude Collapses as Nuclear Talks Stall While much attention remains […]
Moonveil
MORE$0,09744-2,59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05633+0,53%
U
U$0,01109+1,83%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0078-2,62%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 03:30
Coinbase Sponsorship of Trump’s Army Parade Triggers Nationwide Backlash and Sell-Offs

Coinbase Sponsorship of Trump’s Army Parade Triggers Nationwide Backlash and Sell-Offs

Crypto exchange Coinbase is facing backlash for sponsoring U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 14. Coinbase Sponsorship Sparks Military Controversy Social media was flooded with videos and images of Coinbase’s sponsorship at the event , which was intended to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday. US Army, sponsored by Coinbase pic.twitter.com/c3KtJNFQdQ — Luke Metro (@luke_metro) June 15, 2025 Longtime Coinbase customer Adam Cochran took to X on Monday to share that he would be selling his positions in the crypto company, calling the organization’s decision to back the event “gross” and “bad marketing” for mainstream digital asset adoption stateside. “It’s time for me to vote with my wallet and use alternatives that either align with my values or that can actually keep their ‘credibly neutral’ stance, instead of only applying it conveniently,” Cochran wrote. “If you told me a few years ago Coinbase would be a sponsor to a U.S. military parade I’d think you were insane,” another X user wrote. America250, the organization behind this past weekend’s event, confirmed the Brian Armstrong-led crypto exchange as one of its high-profile sponsors in a June 9 press release. Additional sponsors of the parade included military giant Lockheed Martin, defense company Palantir, and shipping organization FedEx. Protests Erupt Amid Military Parade Trump largely used his remarks at the event to laud the U.S. military, calling it the “greatest, fiercest, and bravest fighting force” globally. “Every other country celebrates their victories,” Trump told attendees. “It’s about time America did too.” However, not everyone was as receptive to Trump’s militaristic grandstanding, with “No King” protests breaking out nationwide in opposition to the opulent parade. Today, I stand with the millions of Americans making clear this country doesn't belong to a king. It’s a democracy, and it belongs to the people. https://t.co/c3BlFb9dCe — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 14, 2025 “Today, I stand with the millions of Americans making clear this country doesn’t belong to a king,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said in a June 14 statement. “It’s a democracy, and it belongs to the people.”
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01861-5,93%
ARMY
ARMY$0,0291-5,51%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03343-5,02%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0,00000000833-9,75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 02:24
Fed Watchers Eye September as Tension Builds Around Central Bank Cuts

Fed Watchers Eye September as Tension Builds Around Central Bank Cuts

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to gather this Wednesday, and all signs point to the benchmark interest rate staying right where it is. But looking ahead to the coming months—starting in July—the odds of a rate cut are stacking up. Prediction Markets Hint at Powell Holding—For Now Global markets will be tuned […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05633+0,53%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0,006541+1,34%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0078-2,62%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 02:10
Breaking: Tron ($TRX) Plans US Public Offering – What This Means for Crypto

Breaking: Tron ($TRX) Plans US Public Offering – What This Means for Crypto

Tron, the blockchain platform founded by crypto billionaire Justin Sun, is reportedly planning to enter U.S. public markets through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, according to a recent report from the Financial Times . The entry will be coordinated by Dominari Securities. Once finalized, the deal will establish a new entity known as Tron Inc., which will reportedly hold substantial amounts of TRX, Tron’s native digital asset. The FT report indicates that Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, may assume a leadership position within the rebranded company. Tron to Inject $210M in TRX as It Eyes Nasdaq Debut The newly formed Tron Inc. is expected to onboard as much as $210 million worth of TRX tokens, with a structure that resembles MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-centric treasury model , positioning it as a publicly traded vehicle to leverage its crypto reserves. Dominari Securities operates under Dominari Holdings, which is affiliated with American Data Centers. This venture, focused on AI infrastructure, was co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom sit on the advisory board. JUST IN: Tron $TRX to go public in the US. For your info JS is the largest holder in $trump coin. Do you understand game… pic.twitter.com/gegiKNxlmL — Nilesh Rohilla (@nilesh_rohilla) June 16, 2025 This development follows closely on the heels of Circle Internet Financial’s landmark listing on the New York Stock Exchange , where it raised $1.05 billion in one of the largest crypto IPOs of the year. Circle’s public debut has indicated renewed investor interest in blockchain firms, particularly amid improving regulatory clarity under the Trump administration and growing institutional support for crypto assets. Justin Sun’s High-Stakes Bet: Going Public, Trump Ties, and $79B Stablecoin Empire Justin Sun’s relationship with the Trump family appears to be deepening. In May, he attended a private banquet at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia alongside 24 other major holders of the $TRUMP meme token. He has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, a Trump-aligned crypto venture that recently launched the USD1 stablecoin on the Tron network. Thank you Tron!!! @justinsuntron @worldlibertyfi #USD1 https://t.co/6CvSaIs04H — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 11, 2025 Following the merger news, TRX token price climbed roughly 3%, trading around $0.2785, according to CoinGecko. Source: Cryptonews Tron currently manages more than $4.8 billion in total value locked (TVL) and has a stablecoin market cap of $79 billion, making it the second-largest player in the global stablecoin space. TRON is processing $20 BILLION in stable coins DAILY, that's more volume than Visa! Justin Sun: "Everyone who matters in crypto is already here" as Dubai dethrones Singapore as the crypto capital 🏙 From $5T to $7T projected volume in 2025. The revolution is happening on-chain… — Kate Miller (@KateMillerGems) June 5, 2025 In addition, Tron’s daily active address count is nearing 3 million , marking its highest level since May 2023.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01861-5,93%
Major
MAJOR$0,15722-2,54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1221-5,05%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0,008355+1,46%
USD1
USD1$0,9996+0,04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 00:34
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up $1.05B in Bitcoin – Debt-Fueled Bet or Masterstroke?

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up $1.05B in Bitcoin – Debt-Fueled Bet or Masterstroke?

Strategy disclosed in a Form 8‑K filed June 16 that it has purchased an additional 10,100 Bitcoin at a cost of approximately $1.05 billion, representing an average acquisition price of about $104,080 per bitcoin. Strategy has acquired 10,100 BTC for ~$1.05 billion at ~$104,080 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 19.1% YTD 2025. As of 6/15/2025, we hodl 592,100 $BTC acquired for ~$41.84 billion at ~$70,666 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/BOs3GOaUva — Strategy (@Strategy) June 16, 2025 This latest investment raises Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 592,100 BTC, solidifying its standing as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally. The firm continues executing on its “buy and hold” strategy, fueled by proceeds from equity and debt financing, rather than using its at‑the‑market programs. Importantly, Strategy did not sell any stock or Bitcoin in the days surrounding the acquisition. Continued Confidence in Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value In the filing, Strategy’s management stresses its unwavering conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition, although they acknowledge the volatility and risks associated with such a concentrated treasury allocation. The filing explicitly warns that the absence of diversification heightens exposure to Bitcoin’s short-term price fluctuations: “The concentration of our assets in Bitcoin limits our ability to mitigate risk that could otherwise be achieved by holding a more diversified portfolio.” Strategy notes that this strategy “has not been tested over an extended period of time or under different market conditions.” Financing and Risk Factors The 8‑K also discloses that Strategy’s Bitcoin acquisitions are financed primarily through debt and equity, making the company dependent on favorable financing conditions to sustain its accumulation trajectory. Strategy also flags counterparty and custody risks, acknowledging that if custodians were to undergo insolvency, access to stored bitcoin might be impeded. This purchase follows a recent 10-for-1 stock split in August 2024, ensuring that per-share metrics in the Form 8‑K reflect adjusted, post-split figures. With Bitcoin hovering around $104k, Strategy’s entry is striking for its size and continued commitment amid a volatile macroeconomic environment. Michael Saylor Extends Hand to Pakistan’s Crypto Ambition This weekend, Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy, reportedly met with top Pakistani officials to explore how crypto could help reshape the country’s financial future. The talks, described by officials as a “landmark discussion,” brought Saylor together with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib . The agenda focused on how Bitcoin could be used in sovereign reserves and monetary policy. Meanwhile, Pakistan is accelerating efforts to become a digital asset leader in the Global South. “Pakistan aspires to lead the Global South in the development and adoption of digital assets, setting a benchmark for innovation, regulation, and inclusive growth in the digital economy,” said Aurangzeb, who also chairs the Pakistan Crypto Council.
FORM
FORM$3,8481-2,53%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,15113+29,51%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/16 23:51
JPMorgan Chase: In June, the proportion of Bitcoin mining companies listed in the United States in the total network computing power reached a record high

JPMorgan Chase: In June, the proportion of Bitcoin mining companies listed in the United States in the total network computing power reached a record high

PANews June 16 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said in a research report released on Monday that the total computing power of the 13 US-listed Bitcoin mining companies
Powerloom
POWER$0,01068-13,24%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 23:37
Publicly traded company Davis Commodities to buy $12 million worth of Bitcoin

Publicly traded company Davis Commodities to buy $12 million worth of Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Globenewswire, Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based agricultural product trader, announced that it would allocate 40% of the $30 million in
Share
PANews2025/06/16 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 214 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 214 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 16 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $214 million, of which $146 million
Share
PANews2025/06/16 23:30
Purpose XRP ETF to be listed on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 18

Purpose XRP ETF to be listed on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 18

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Globenewswire, Purpose Investments Inc. announced that the Purpose XRP ETF has received approval from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for the receipt
XRP
XRP$3,0496-1,60%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 23:27
Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax

Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax

Brazil has enacted a sweeping overhaul of its crypto taxation policy. The country has ended its longstanding tax exemptions for small-scale crypto investors. Brazil will now impose a flat 17.5% capital gains tax on all profits from digital asset transactions.  Effective from 12 June 2025, all crypto transactions – regardless of value or volume –.. The post Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
GAINS
GAINS$0,02438-4,24%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0078-2,62%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/16 23:09

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September