2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin: To push DeFi to the mainstream, we must first win over Wall Street and then connect to the user end

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin: To push DeFi to the mainstream, we must first win over Wall Street and then connect to the user end

PANews reported on June 16 that Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Consensys, pointed out in an article that ETH and BTC, as corporate treasury assets, are the
Bitcoin
BTC$115,238.79-2.58%
Ethereum
ETH$3,613.39-4.78%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001998-0.99%
WINK
WIN$0.00005791-2.80%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03727-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 12:19
Vietnam Just Legalized Crypto — Here’s What the New Law Actually Says

Vietnam Just Legalized Crypto — Here’s What the New Law Actually Says

Vietnam has taken a decisive step toward regulating its booming digital economy by officially legalizing crypto assets. On Saturday, the National Assembly passed the Law on Digital Technology Industry, a sweeping measure that defines, classifies and outlines the management of digital assets for the first time in the country’s history. The move follows years of regulatory ambiguity and mounting international pressure. Since 2023, Vietnam has remained on the Financial Action Task Force’s “gray list” due to insufficient anti-money laundering safeguards around virtual assets. In response, the government accelerated efforts to formalize digital asset regulations, culminating in this law, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. Vietnam’s National Assembly has passed the Digital Technology Industry Law on June 14, 2025, officially recognizing and regulating digital assets for the first time, effective from January 1, 2026. The law classifies assets into “virtual assets” and “crypto assets,” excluding… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 15, 2025 Vietnam Moves to Clarify Digital Asset Rules After PM’s March Directive It comes after Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in March urged faster progress on crypto regulation , directing the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Vietnam to submit a complete draft of the legal framework. The move reflected the government’s growing urgency to bring clarity to the fast-evolving digital asset space. The new law separates digital assets into two broad categories — virtual assets and crypto assets. Virtual assets are defined as non-financial digital tools used for exchange or investment. They explicitly exclude securities like stocks or bonds, and digital versions of fiat currency such as tokenized Vietnamese Dong. Crypto assets, by contrast, are encrypted digital units that use blockchain or similar technologies to confirm ownership and process transactions. This category also excludes financial instruments covered by civil or banking laws. It mainly refers to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with other blockchain-based tokens that rely on encryption for security and decentralization. With $105B in Crypto Inflows, Vietnam Targets Safer Market Structure Critically, the law gives the government the responsibility to define business conditions, operational categories and compliance requirements for digital asset activities. In addition, it directs regulatory agencies to enforce standards on cybersecurity, anti-money laundering and terror financing prevention. These measures are based on international best practices, aiming to bring Vietnam in line with global norms. These new safeguards are expected to help Vietnam align with FATF guidelines. They also aim to boost investor confidence by providing clearer rules. Vietnam is one of the world’s leading countries in crypto adoption, with 17m citizens holding digital assets. Given this scale, the new legal clarity marks a significant turning point for the country’s digital economy. According to Chainalysis, Vietnam ranks fifth globally in crypto interest , with $105b in capital inflows recorded across 2023 and 2024. Legislation Signals Broader Tech Ambitions, From AI to Semiconductor Supply Chains The legislation forms part of a wider strategy to grow Vietnam’s digital technology sector. In addition to crypto regulation, it promotes innovation in semiconductors, AI systems and digital infrastructure. To support this, the law introduces tax incentives, land-use benefits and R&D funding for companies in these fields. It also encourages the development of technical talent through training programs run by both public and private institutions. Le Quang Huy, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, said the law reflects Vietnam’s ambition to become a meaningful player in the global semiconductor supply chain. It outlines a national plan to support chip design, production and testing, while attracting foreign investment and integrating these efforts with the local electronics industry.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.008117-1.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05633+0.73%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03341-4.97%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006096-1.39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-4.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/16 11:59
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $528 million last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $528 million last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, from June 9 to 13, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $528 million across the board, maintaining
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011054+6.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:38
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP stabilize near critical support levels

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP stabilize near critical support levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization around key support levels after a recent correction last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,238.79-2.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$3.0509-1.56%
Ethereum
ETH$3,613.39-4.78%
NEAR
NEAR$2.487-5.50%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/16 11:33
Chan Mo-po: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will process stablecoin license applications as soon as possible

Chan Mo-po: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will process stablecoin license applications as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 16 that Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po recently wrote that with the booming digital asset market, the market demand for stablecoins is
SOON
SOON$0.1441-2.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:30
A whale sold 10 million Aura yesterday, and the overall profit may exceed 3.4 million US dollars

A whale sold 10 million Aura yesterday, and the overall profit may exceed 3.4 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale started to purchase 20 million Aura more than a year ago and transferred all the assets to the
Moonveil
MORE$0.09744-2.63%
Aura Network
AURA$0.00933-7.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:23
Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events, Yupp, a platform combining AI and encryption, completed a $33 million seed round of financing, led by a16z

Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events, Yupp, a platform combining AI and encryption, completed a $33 million seed round of financing, led by a16z

Highlights of this issue According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 20 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (June 9-15); the total scale of funds
SEED
SEED$0.001045-1.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-4.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:13
Metaplanet purchased 1,112 bitcoins, and its BTC holdings increased to 10,000

Metaplanet purchased 1,112 bitcoins, and its BTC holdings increased to 10,000

PANews reported on June 16 that Metaplanet announced that the company purchased 1,112 additional bitcoins at an average price of 15,182,668 yen per bitcoin for approximately 16.883 billion yen (approximately
Bitcoin
BTC$115,238.79-2.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:06
$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim

$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim

The U.S. Department of Justice has recovered $680,000 tied to a crypto exploit and is in the process of returning funds stolen through a Safemoon smart contract vulnerability. DOJ Recovers Funds Exploited in Safemoon Attack The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 12 that it has seized and is in the process of […]
U
U$0.01109+1.83%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004213-1.33%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007321+1.39%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 11:05
The crypto market generally rebounded, only Layer2 and AI sectors fell against the trend

The crypto market generally rebounded, only Layer2 and AI sectors fell against the trend

PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market today have recovered due to factors such as Trump's call for a ceasefire between
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-4.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.888-3.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 11:01

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September