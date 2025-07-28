MEXC Exchange
TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Reuters, TRON.Inc submitted a hybrid shelf issuance application to the US SEC, with a maximum fundraising scale of US$1 billion.
PANews
2025/07/28 21:18
Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce
Coinbase is betting that stablecoins will power a new kind of economy, one where AI agents manage money, transact autonomously, and replace traditional credit and debit rails in the background. As these tools become more embedded in online commerce, consumers…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 21:16
Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session
On July 18, 2025, the Incrypted team hosted an AMA with representatives from Cycle Network and Golden Goose — two interconnected projects working to streamline the Web3 experience. Cycle Network is building infrastructure that lets developers launch decentralized applications without the need for blockchain bridges, using a framework called chain abstraction. Golden Goose, a gamified […] Сообщение Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/28 21:14
Monero faces network takeover attempt by mining pool Qubic, sparking community backlash
PANews July 28 news, according to Cointelegraph, Monero is facing a suspected network takeover attempt initiated by the mining pool Qubic, which has aroused strong opposition from the community and
PANews
2025/07/28 21:13
PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies
PANews July 28 news, according to Fortune magazine, financial technology giant PayPal launched a new payment option on Monday, which will allow small US merchants to accept more than 100
PANews
2025/07/28 21:06
Is crypto lending making a comeback?
A new wave crypto lending startups is extending high-risk, short-term loans to underserved borrowers, rekindling a sector that nearly collapsed in 2022. In a recent interview with The Financial Times, Diego Estevez, founder of San Francisco-based Divine Research, revealed that…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 21:04
Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh
Author: 0xBrooker BTC daily trend BTC opened at $117315.68 this week and closed at $117312.70, up 1.84%, with a high of $120300.00 and a low of $114750.00, an amplitude of
PANews
2025/07/28 21:00
Interactive Brokers Considers Launching New Stablecoin for Clients
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Reuters, Thomas Peterffy, the billionaire founder of Interactive Brokers, said in an interview that the company is studying the possibility of issuing
PANews
2025/07/28 20:51
Listed company Hyperion DeFi increased its holdings of 108,594 HYPE tokens
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Globenewswire, HyperionDeFi (NASDAQ: HYPD) announced the purchase of 108,594 additional HYPE tokens, bringing its total HYPE holdings to 1,535,772, with an average
PANews
2025/07/28 20:42
Publicly listed Upexi reaches $500 million equity financing agreement to support its Solana reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company Upexi (Nasdaq: UPXI) has signed an equity financing line agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. Under the agreement, Upexi can
PANews
2025/07/28 20:40
