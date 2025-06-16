MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The road to digital gold’s emergence: decoding the paradigm revolution of Bitcoin ecology
Preface When Satoshi Nakamoto buried the Genesis Block in the ruins of the 2008 financial crisis, the mysterious geek probably never imagined that Bitcoin would evolve into a digital civilization
GOLD
$0.00000000000031
+34.78%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 11:00
Vietnam’s new digital law brings crypto into the legal fold
Vietnam has taken an official step toward legitimizing and regulating its digital economy with the passage of the Law on Digital Technology Industry—its first comprehensive legal framework recognizing crypto assets. The legislation not only distinguishes between virtual and crypto assets…
NOT
$0.002062
-3.19%
VIRTUAL
$1.2363
-7.07%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 10:28
Unipcs spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the on-chain address Unipcs (i.e. "Bonk Guy") spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS (market value of
USELESS
$0.272501
-3.90%
BONK
$0.00002699
-3.95%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 10:21
Trend Research covers another 100,000 ETH options
PANews reported on June 16 that JackYi, founder of LD Capital, posted on the X platform that secondary investment institution Trend Research continued to buy 100,000 Ethereum (ETH) call options.
ETH
$3,613.35
-4.78%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 10:04
Trump's military exercise celebration was sponsored by Coinbase and other technology giants, causing controversy
PANews reported on June 16 that according to The Verge, US President Trump will lead a military parade on June 14 (his 79th birthday) to celebrate the 250th anniversary of
TRUMP
$8.886
-3.47%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 09:47
In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle
Author:hoeem Compiled by: johyyn, BlockBeats Editor's note: In Pendle's DeFi protocol, Yield Token (YT) represents the "future income rights" of a certain income asset. The current market pricing of csUSDL-YT
PENDLE
$3.985
-9.26%
DEFI
$0.001998
-0.99%
FUTURE
$0.15115
+29.44%
TOKEN
$0.01567
-9.05%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 09:30
Iran launches new missile attack on Israel, alarm sounds across Israel
PANews reported on June 16 that according to the Jerusalem Post: Iran launched a new round of missile attacks on Israel, and alarms sounded across Israel. Explosions were heard in
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 09:19
Metaplanet issues another $210 million in zero-coupon bonds to buy BTC
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Metaplanet’s announcement, the company’s board of directors decided to issue the 18th ordinary bond to EVO FUND, with an amount of US$210
BTC
$115,260.53
-2.56%
ZERO
$0.00005013
-9.88%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
BOND
$0.1861
-15.02%
EVO
$0.0001302
-0.22%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 09:05
Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?
By Saurabh Deshpande Compiled by: TechFlow Hello! Newton is famous for discovering gravity, but in his time, he was more interested in another field: financial alchemy, or the pursuit of
MORE
$0.09744
-2.63%
HELLO
$0.011557
-6.22%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 08:30
Coinbase Product Manager: Coinbase on-chain lending total exceeds $400 million
According to PANews on June 16, Max Branzburg, product manager at Coinbase, cited Dune data and said that to date, Coinbase users have lent more than $400 million USDC through
MORE
$0.09744
-2.63%
USDC
$1.0001
+0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 08:25
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September