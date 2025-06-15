MEXC Exchange
Quantum Countdown: How Bitcoin’s 15-year shield faces its biggest threat yet
The Bitcoin network has been safe and stable for 15 years. However, elliptic curve cryptography, or ECC, was created in 1985 to protect Bitcoin, and concerns about its soon-to-be obsolescence intensify each year. The emerging technology of quantum computers challenges…
2025/06/16 02:30
Trump’s $57m windfall, Ripple’s SEC deal, and SharpLink’s $463m ETH Bet | Weekly Recap
From President Donald Trump’s $57 million crypto windfall to Ripple’s near-final settlement with regulators, last week marked a turning point for digital assets in both regulation and institutional adoption. Here’s our weekly recap: Trump discloses crypto profits Hoskinson proposes Cardano…
Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review
Bitcoin plummets on Israel-Iran conflict, Bitcoin liquidations surge to $1.16 Billion, Robert Kiyosaki declares civil war has begun, and more in this Week in Review. Week in Review Bitcoin plunged below $104,000 following Iranian airstrikes by Israel. The dip triggered a wave of liquidations totaling $1.16 billion. Economist Peter Schiff seized the opportunity to criticize […]
iPhone moment incoming? Circle CEO says stablecoins are almost there
Stablecoins are nearing a breakthrough moment, according to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who likens their current state to the early days of the iPhone — full of untapped potential waiting on better infrastructure and developer tools. Allaire described stablecoins as…
Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again
On Sunday morning, Michael Saylor—the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly Microstrategy)—teased another potential bitcoin ( BTC) buy by posting a fresh chart from the Strategy portfolio tracker. “Bigger Dots are Better,” Saylor declared on X on Sunday morning. He’s become known for this Sunday ritual, where he shares a snapshot of Strategy’s bitcoin […]
TRON amazes fans with features while Neo Pepe gains traction
As meme coins evolve beyond hype, Neo Pepe Coin is gaining traction for merging decentralization, community governance, and early-stage value mechanics into a fast-growing crypto movement. Cryptocurrency has ushered in a new era of innovation, decentralization. TRON, for instance, has…
Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored
PANews reported on June 15 that Polyhedra posted on the X platform that today’s price drop was caused by a series of abnormal on-chain transactions in the ZKJ/KOGE trading pair
Latam Insights: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Hack, Brazil’s Crypto Tax Update
Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña gets hacked, Brazil updates its crypto taxation regime, and crypto remittances fell 45% in El Salvador. No One Fell for It: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement Was a […]
Analysis: KOGE may have been hit first because of ZKJ’s contract
PANews reported on June 15 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s analysis, the most important reason for smashing KOGE first and then ZKJ may be that ZKJ has a contract, and they
HYPE price eyes $50 as Hyperliquid crosses $2b milestone
The current HYPE price is up by 330% from its lowest level in April. It's now on the verge of more gains after crossing a key $2 billion milestone.
