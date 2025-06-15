MEXC Exchange
Trump: Iran and Israel should reach an agreement to make the Middle East great again
PANews June 15 news, according to Jinshi, Trump posted that Iran and Israel should reach an agreement and will reach an agreement, just like I made India and Pakistan reach
$0,0097
-4,90%
TRUMP
$8,887
-3,46%
PANews
2025/06/15 21:51
Pakistani Finance Minister and Michael Saylor Discuss Incorporating BTC into “Currency Resilience” Strategy
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor to discuss how to use Bitcoin
BTC
$115 355,99
-2,48%
PANews
2025/06/15 21:44
A crypto trader was kidnapped in France and later released due to insufficient account funds
PANews reported on June 15 that according to euro1, a 26-year-old trader was kidnapped on his way back to his home in Juvisy-sur-Orge on the night of Friday to Saturday.
PANews
2025/06/15 21:23
Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 15 that Token Unlocks data showed that ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: ZKsync (ZK) will unlock
ZK
$0,0515
-5,72%
ARB
$0,3893
-5,21%
ZKJ
$0,1607
+5,44%
TOKEN
$0,01569
-8,93%
PANews
2025/06/15 20:13
Analysis: The bull market is far from over, traders predict that BTC's near-term target may reach $140,000
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, even if the market goes sideways, Bitcoin traders are not pessimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin. The current community consensus
BTC
$115 355,99
-2,48%
NOT
$0,002062
-3,19%
FAR
$0,000168
-14,72%
NEAR
$2,486
-5,54%
PANews
2025/06/15 20:06
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on June 15 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information related to Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform. Usually, he would disclose
PANews
2025/06/15 20:04
AguilaTrades opens a long BTC position and continues to increase its position to $262 million
PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades opened a $200 million long BTC position this morning and then continued to increase his
BTC
$115 355,99
-2,48%
PANews
2025/06/15 19:56
Ripple is expected to reach a settlement with the US SEC and seek a change of verdict from the judge. Lawyer predicts a 70% chance of success
PANews reported on June 15 that according to DL News, after nearly five years of litigation, Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission hope to reach a settlement, but
CHANGE
$0,00229158
-4,15%
PANews
2025/06/15 19:17
Blockstream CEO: Companies adopting Bitcoin strategies are eating the "lunch" of listed companies
According to PANews on June 15, Bitcoin Magazine President David Bailey posted on the X platform that every time a company adds Bitcoin to its corporate treasury, it will eliminate
PANews
2025/06/15 19:09
Buidlpad: The contribution period will be extended for 12 hours, and the total amount of donations distributed by the SAHARA community has exceeded 46 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 15 that Builderpad announced on the X platform that based on community feedback, the contribution period will be extended by 12 hours and is expected to
SAHARA
$0,08245
+1,60%
PANews
2025/06/15 18:56
