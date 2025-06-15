MEXC Exchange
Balance Foundation: The third batch of EPT distribution has been launched and all node holders can receive it
PANews reported on June 15 that the Balance Foundation announced on the X platform that the third batch of EPT allocations has been launched, and all node holders can apply
EPT
$0.004014
-4.83%
PANews
2025/06/15 17:28
An address holding 12,369,162 USDT was frozen
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address on the Tron chain holding 12,369,162 USDT was frozen.
PANews
2025/06/15 17:19
Glassnode: Bitcoin's upward trend has not changed due to the sharp growth in the previous two cycles
PANews reported on June 15 that Glassnode published an article on the X platform stating that although the current market value of Bitcoin has increased significantly compared with the previous
NOT
$0.00206
-3.28%
PANews
2025/06/15 17:12
Analysis: The crypto market seems to have digested the impact of the situation in the Middle East, and Bitcoin may retest its historical highs
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, despite the heightened geopolitical tensions after Israel launched a series of air strikes on Iran, the Fear and Greed Index, which
FEAR
$0.0221
-2.12%
INDEX
$1.267
-6.35%
PANews
2025/06/15 17:01
Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%
PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, a recent report released by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC showed that cryptocurrency remittance channels in Latin America are booming, and the number
PEOPLE
$0.01837
-7.82%
SEND
$0.5237
-15.62%
PANews
2025/06/15 16:51
Cryptocurrency Remittances Spike 40% in Latin America
According to a report by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC, cryptocurrency rails for remittances are booming in Latam. This use case, which previously struggled to gain momentum, is currently experiencing significant growth, with volumes increasing by over 40% in 2024 and the potential for further growth as stablecoins go mainstream. Cryptocurrency Remittances Grow 40% in Latam With […]
GROW
$0.0091
--%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 16:40
Bitwise Asset Management: Owning 1 BTC becomes a new wealth goal for young investors
PANews reported on June 15 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin prices rebounded from the sell-off caused by the Middle East incident as young investors' long-term confidence in its global spirit
BTC
$115,344.68
-2.49%
PANews
2025/06/15 16:37
Pi Coin holders eye safe upside in Neo Pepe ecosystem model
After Pi Coin doubts, investors eye Neo Pepe Coin, a tech-powered memecoin blending utility with DeFi and NFT potential. #partnercontent
PI
$0.40511
-2.07%
NEO
$5.904
-6.46%
DEFI
$0.001999
-0.94%
SAFE
$0.4223
-6.63%
NFT
$0.0000004738
-1.68%
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 16:28
Corporate Bitcoin Holdings a ‘Blessing’ Now, Challenge Later, Says Roxom CEO
Roxom Global CEO Borja Martel Seward has warned that when the bull market eventually ends, it could trigger a bearish phase, potentially causing some bitcoin treasury companies to struggle. Bull Market to Persist for Months As global macroeconomic uncertainties continue to ripple through traditional financial markets, the bitcoin landscape is charting its own course, presenting […]
NOW
$0.00781
-1.63%
BULL
$0.003937
--%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 15:10
Brazil ends crypto tax exemption, imposes 17.5% flat rate on gains
Brazil scraps crypto tax exemption for small traders, enforces flat 17.5% rate across all gains, including self-custody and offshore holdings.
GAINS
$0.02438
-4.24%
PANews
2025/06/15 14:58
