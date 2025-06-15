MEXC Exchange
A whale withdrew about $4.48 million of ENA from Bytbit 1 hour ago
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale withdrew 15.15 million ENA from Bytbit an hour ago, worth about 4.48 million US dollars.
ENA
$0.5976
-4.16%
PANews
2025/06/15 10:41
Institutional staking platform Colossus Digital completes approximately US$1.15 million in financing, with SBI Ven Capital participating
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the institutional staking platform Colossus Digital has completed 1 million euros (about 1.155 million US dollars) in financing. The investment was
PANews
2025/06/15 10:12
XRP Ledger Expands Stablecoin Ecosystem as Ripple Drives Institutional Adoption With XRP
XRPL is surging as a global fintech powerhouse, attracting top stablecoins and unlocking XRP’s role as a real-world liquidity engine. XRPL Emerges as Stablecoin Hub With USDC, RLUSD, XSGD Powering Global Payments Ripple shared insights on June 12 regarding the expansion of fiat-backed stablecoins on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), signaling the protocol’s growing relevance in […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
XRP
$3.0507
-1.64%
USDC
$1.0002
+0.02%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 10:10
Germany's Financial Intelligence Unit Annual Report: The total number of anti-money laundering reports related to cryptocurrencies increased by 8.2% last year
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Decrypt, according to the annual report of the German Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), anti-money laundering reports involving cryptocurrencies in Germany increased by
PANews
2025/06/15 09:30
El Salvador’s cryptocurrency remittances fell 44.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first four months of last year
PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, data from the Central Bank of El Salvador showed that in the first quarter of 2025, remittances processed through cryptocurrencies fell
BANK
$0.0564
+0.66%
EL
$0.004944
-2.79%
PANews
2025/06/15 09:17
Ripple and SEC Seek to End XRP Dispute—Lawyer Sees 70% Chance Judge Will Approve Request
A top crypto lawyer predicts a 70% chance the court will approve Ripple and the SEC’s request to dissolve a key injunction and resolve financial penalties. Ripple and SEC Request Injunction Relief—Deaton Predicts 70% Chance Court Will Approve Attorney and crypto advocate John E. Deaton stated on June 13 via social media platform X that […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
XRP
$3.0507
-1.64%
VIA
$0.0151
-7.92%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 09:10
Data: DEX transaction volume increased by 460% in two years, and active loans increased by 357% in two years
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Token Terminal data showed that in two years (since June 2023), DEX transaction volume increased by 460%, active loans increased by
TERMINAL
$0.0000000000000000000076
--%
TOKEN
$0.01568
-9.15%
PANews
2025/06/15 09:06
IBM releases roadmap: launch large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029
PANews June 15 news, according to Cailian Press, IBM announced this week that it plans to launch a practical large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029, and detailed the company's roadmap
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
PANews
2025/06/15 08:58
Amazon signs nuclear energy deal to power AI data centers
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Amazon recently signed an agreement with power infrastructure and supplier Talen Energy to use 1,920 megawatts (MW) of nuclear energy to
AI
$0.1223
-5.04%
POWER
$0.01067
-13.32%
PANews
2025/06/15 08:42
Trader AguilaTrades is long BTC again this morning, and the current position is worth about $200 million
PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC again this morning and has now opened a long position of
BTC
$115,386.9
-2.49%
NOW
$0.00784
-1.38%
PANews
2025/06/15 08:38
