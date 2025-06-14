MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin must upgrade or fall victim to quantum computing in 5 years
Unless Bitcoin upgrades its core cryptography in the next five years, the trust it has built over 16 years could be wiped out by a single quantum attack. Urgent upgrades
CORE
$0.4841
-7.10%
TRUST
$0.0005211
-6.61%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 23:03
Coinbase Prime is about to undergo system upgrade and maintenance, and the service will be suspended for four hours
PANews reported on June 14 that Coinbase Institutional posted a reminder on the X platform that Coinbase Prime will be scheduled for maintenance from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Pacific
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 22:52
ConsenSys founder: Web3 protocol needs tokens, LINEA may be the first to launch
PANews reported on June 14 that in response to questions about whether MetaMask would issue tokens, ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin said that Consensys has a short-term and medium-term plan/strategy involving
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 22:42
Ethereum Foundation Backs Roman Storm With $500K Ahead of Trial
The Ethereum Foundation has donated $500,000 to support Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm’s legal defense ahead of his July trial on money laundering and sanctions charges. Storm, arrested in August 2023, faces accusations of enabling criminals—including North Korea’s Lazarus Group—to launder over $1 billion through the ethereum ( ETH) privacy tool. Privacy advocates argue that […]
STORM
$0.01422
-1.25%
ETH
$3,617.49
-4.70%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 22:20
Grayscale: ETH is still the basic asset of cryptocurrencies. If it is successfully scaled up, it can drive the growth of fee income.
PANews reported on June 14 that Grayscale, a crypto asset management company, published a statement on the X platform stating that ETH remains the fundamental asset in the cryptocurrency industry.
ETH
$3,617.49
-4.70%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 22:17
Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin
While Bitcoin faces resistance at the $105,000 level and Ethereum hovers around $2,500, several smaller altcoins continue to post impressive gains, with Fair and Free (FAIR3), Derive (DRV), and Kled AI (KLED) leading the charge. Fair and Free has jumped…
GAINS
$0.02438
-4.24%
TRIO
$0.4218
-5.02%
AI
$0.1223
-5.04%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 22:13
Coatue Hedge Fund Founder: Bitcoin will become a more core asset in the portfolio
PANews reported on June 14 that according to CNBC, Philippe Laffont, founder of hedge fund giant Coatue Management, said at the Coinbase Cryptocurrency Summit in New York that although investors
CORE
$0.4841
-7.10%
MORE
$0.09748
-2.66%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 21:39
MAP Protocol, Useless Coin, LUNC lead the charge as Bitcoin hits $105k
MAP Protocol (MAPO) was the best-performing cryptocurrency on Saturday as it jumped by 100%. It rose to a high of $0.010, its highest point since Feb. 2, and 153% above its lowest point this year. This increase has pushed its…
MAPO
$0.00461
-4.29%
USELESS
$0.273896
-3.41%
ROSE
$0.02444
-5.27%
LUNC
$0.00005866
-2.97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 21:15
Coinbase Institutional: Corporate leveraged purchases of cryptocurrencies may cause systemic risks
PANews reported on June 14 that according to The Block, Coinbase Institutional said that corporate leveraged purchases of cryptocurrencies may bring systemic risks, but the short-term impact of this risk
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 21:13
Bitcoin Upward Trend Expected to Continue Through 2025: Coinbase Analysts
Coinbase Institutional forecasts a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025, driven by improved economic growth, corporate adoption, and regulatory progress. Coinbase Report Highlights Three Key Crypto Themes for Second Half 2025 Coinbase Institutional projects a constructive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025. The analysis […]
SECOND
$0.0000097
-28.67%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 21:10
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September