Getmantsev: cryptocurrencies are the future and the number of their owners will grow

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev did not rule out the possibility of distribution of powers to regulate the cryptocurrency market in Ukraine. He told about this during a speech at the Incrypted Conference 2025. According to him, the document is adapted to the European regulation MiCA […] Сообщение Getmantsev: cryptocurrencies are the future and the number of their owners will grow появились сначала на INCRYPTED .