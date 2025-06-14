Abra CEO Bill Barhydt Says Crypto Is Replacing the 60/40 Portfolio

Bond performance is in the gutter while bitcoin is reaching all-time highs. Savvy financial advisors are now telling their peers to throw out bonds and replace them with crypto. Abra’s Barhydt Predicts Crypto Will Replace Classic 60/40 Asset Allocation The decades-long rule of thumb for diversifying assets in a client portfolio by allocating 60% of […]