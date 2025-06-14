MEXC Exchange
Jupiter Pro: Platform display data issues have been resolved and performance has not been affected
PANews reported on June 14 that Jupiter Pro posted on the X platform that previously due to problems with the infrastructure provider, there were problems with the displayed data (including
PANews
2025/06/14 19:23
Russia uncovers illegal Bitcoin mining using trucks and seizes 95 mining devices
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Cointelegraph, law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Buryatia in the Russian Federation discovered illegal cryptocurrency mining activities hidden in a Kamaz
PANews
2025/06/14 19:08
Russian authorities bust truck-based crypto mine draining village power
Russian authorities found 95 mining rigs and a mobile transformer in a KamAZ truck illegally tapping power meant for a village in Buryatia.
PANews
2025/06/14 18:18
Interpretation: "Big companies" are targeting stablecoins, Xiaomi, Ant, and JD.com have all made plans
PANews reported on June 14 that according to the National Business Daily, Ant International and Ant Digits plan to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, and Lianlian Digital is
PANews
2025/06/14 18:13
Insider: LianLian Digital is actively exploring the application for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China
PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Daily Economic Daily, people familiar with the matter revealed that following the news that Ant International plans to apply for stablecoin
PANews
2025/06/14 17:53
Crypto wallet service provider PlutoPe completes 50 million rupees Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Manit Gupta
PANews reported on June 14 that according to MarcaMoney, Indian crypto wallet service provider PlutoPe announced the completion of a 50 million rupee Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Manit
PANews
2025/06/14 17:41
Bitdeer: Bitcoin holdings have exceeded 1,400
PANews reported on June 14 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released the latest data on its Bitcoin holdings on the X platform. As of June 13, its total
PANews
2025/06/14 17:31
Abra CEO Bill Barhydt Says Crypto Is Replacing the 60/40 Portfolio
Bond performance is in the gutter while bitcoin is reaching all-time highs. Savvy financial advisors are now telling their peers to throw out bonds and replace them with crypto. Abra’s Barhydt Predicts Crypto Will Replace Classic 60/40 Asset Allocation The decades-long rule of thumb for diversifying assets in a client portfolio by allocating 60% of […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 17:30
Chan Ho-lim: Encourage Hong Kong and international companies to explore innovative applications of virtual assets
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong's Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chan Ho-lim, said that the second policy declaration on the
PANews
2025/06/14 17:23
TikTok’s uncertain future reveals web2’s weaknesses | Opinion
Web3 won't displace web2 overnight, but it can offer creators an empowering alternative built on transparency, autonomy, and sustainability
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 17:17
