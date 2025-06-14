MEXC Exchange
The ApeCoin DAO dissolution proposal AIP-596 has officially started voting, and the deadline is June 26
PANews reported on June 14 that Yuga Labs co-founder Garga.eth announced on the X platform that the proposal AIP-596 to dissolve ApeCoin DAO has officially started voting, aiming to further
PANews
2025/06/14 17:04
Beijing Dongcheng Court: Some auctioneers of cultural relics and artworks use blockchain technology to digitize records, but there are still disputes
PANews reported on June 14 that the Beijing Dongcheng Court issued the "White Paper on the Trial of Cultural Relics and Artwork Auction Cases (2014-2024)", which pointed out that some
PANews
2025/06/14 17:03
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6207.18 BTC
According to PANews on June 14, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,207.18, with a total
PANews
2025/06/14 16:42
What exactly is the recently popular stablecoin?
Author: He Liuying, Jiemian News Stablecoins have set off another round of market craze. Recently, there have been reports that Ant International is planning to apply for stablecoin licenses in
PANews
2025/06/14 16:25
"Hyperliquid whale has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025" The current BTC short position has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million
PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Hyperliquid whale, who has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025", has once again
PANews
2025/06/14 16:02
Crypto Remittances Fell Nearly 45% in El Salvador
Numbers from the Central Bank of El Salvador indicate that crypto remittances sent to El Salvador fell by 45% compared to the first four months of 2024. Crypto flows sent from abroad accounted for less than 1% of all funds sent by foreigners to family and friends. Crypto Remittances Keep Failing to Reach Widespread Adoption […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 15:30
Is this coin the next Shiba Inu to grab before it explodes in 2025?
Little Pepe is emerging as 2025’s leading meme contender; fast, tax-free, and Layer 2 powered. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 14:37
Teen who made $500m on Hyperliquid now eyes XYZVerse. Is this the next 1000% breakout?
After earning $500m from Hyperliquid, a teen investor goes all-in on XYZVerse, eyeing 1000% gains. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 14:24
SlowMist CISO: A user was suspected of purchasing a tampered "cold wallet" on Douyin, and about 50 million yuan of encrypted assets were stolen
PANews reported on June 14 that 23pds, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of SlowMist Technology, posted on the X platform that a user was suspected of purchasing a tampered
PANews
2025/06/14 14:16
Kaito AI founder: More than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to holders and users
PANews reported on June 14 that Yu Hu, founder of Kaito AI, tweeted that a total of more than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to coin holders
PANews
2025/06/14 13:02
