Ripple and SEC Renew Efforts to Resolve Long-Running XRP Lawsuit

Ripple and the SEC have reignited efforts to end their dispute over XRP, aiming to dissolve the final injunction, unlock $125 million, and cement a long-awaited settlement. Ripple and SEC Push Court to Finalize XRP Case, Dissolve Final Injunction and Free Escrowed Funds The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs Inc. jointly […]