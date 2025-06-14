2025-08-01 Friday

Ethereum Foundation Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Co-creator Roman Storm’s Defense Ahead of July Trial

PANews reported on June 14 that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm is raising defense funds for the trial that will begin in New York on July 14. The Ethereum Foundation
PANews2025/06/14 08:12
Trump submits first financial report during his presidency, earning $57 million from family cryptocurrency company

PANews reported on June 14 that according to a report by Jinshi citing the New York Post, US President Trump submitted his first public financial disclosure report during his term.
PANews2025/06/14 08:04
Fidelity Files S-1 With SEC, Aiming to Launch Spot Solana ETF

Fidelity Investments is officially seeking the green light to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would hold solana ( SOL) directly. S-1 in Play: Fidelity Takes Aim at Solana With ETF Proposal On June 13, 2025, the firm submitted its S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proposed “Fidelity Solana […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 07:45
Kaito platform full gameplay overview: Yap To Earn analysis

1. Background introduction of Kaito Kaito is a Web3 information platform dedicated to solving the problem of information fragmentation in the crypto world. It collects and organizes multiple data sources
PANews2025/06/14 07:30
Ethereum Foundation Stakes $1.25M War Chest to Shield Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm

The Ethereum Foundation has pledged $500,000 to support the legal defense of Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, who faces federal charges in the United States. In addition to the direct donation, the foundation said it will match up to $750,000 in community contributions. Ethereum Foundation Steps in to Support Roman Storm as Tornado Cash Trial Looms Storm is set to stand trial on July 14, 2025, in Manhattan federal court. He is charged with conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitter, conspiracy to launder money, and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions. The Ethereum Foundation described its donation as a stand for privacy and open-source development. “Privacy is normal, and writing code is not a crime,” it wrote in a statement posted Friday on X . The EF is donating $500K to the legal defense of Roman Storm, and we will match up to a further $750K in donations from the community. Privacy is normal, and writing code is not a crime. — Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) June 13, 2025 Storm was indicted in August 2023 for his role in building and maintaining Tornado Cash, a crypto mixer accused of facilitating the laundering of over $1 billion in illicit funds. The service allegedly allowed users to obscure the source and destination of transactions, an activity that U.S. authorities say was exploited by hackers and criminal networks to move stolen assets . Storm’s trial comes as prosecutors and regulators increase scrutiny of crypto tools tied to privacy and decentralization. His defense has argued that the case threatens the foundation of decentralized finance (DeFi) by criminalizing open-source development. “In 31 days, I face trial,” Storm said in a Friday post on X. “The DOJ wants to bury DeFi, saying I should’ve controlled it, added KYC, never built it. SDNY is trying to crush me, blocking every expert witness. If I lose, DeFi dies with me.” His co-founder, Roman Semenov, was also charged in the case but remains at large, reportedly in Russia. A third developer, Alexey Pertsev, was convicted of money laundering by a Dutch court in May and sentenced to more than five years in prison. He is currently under electronic monitoring as his appeal progresses . Tornado Cash was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2022 . The agency claimed the tool had facilitated over $7 billion in illicit transactions since 2019 and failed to adopt safeguards against criminal misuse. Storm’s legal team previously sought to dismiss the charges, arguing that OFAC overstepped its authority by sanctioning the mixer’s smart contracts. That motion followed a separate ruling in a related case that questioned the agency’s reach over decentralized code. With the trial approaching, the Ethereum Foundation’s contribution marks one of the most high-profile shows of support yet for Storm and raises broader questions about how far developers should be held responsible for permissionless code. Vitalik Buterin Donates $170K to Support Tornado Cash Developers Early This Year Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin donated 50 ETH, worth around $170,000 in January 2025 , to support the legal defense of Tornado Cash developers Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev. 🎁 @VitalikButerin has stepped forward with a substantial donation to support the legal defense of Tornado Cash developers. #Buterin #ETH https://t.co/b6gbH3KxZw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 1, 2025 The contribution was confirmed through the Juicebox project “Free Pertsev and Storm,” which has so far raised over $650,000 through JusticeDAO, a decentralized fund backed by the crypto community. Buterin’s support follows mounting legal pressure on the developers. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed it would proceed with federal charges against Storm, including allegations of money laundering and sanctions violations. ⚖️ DOJ pursues federal charges against Roman Storm, cofounder of Tornado Cash, after dropping unlicensed money transmission charge. #TornadoCash #RomanStorm https://t.co/ZGXe7IGREZ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 16, 2025 The charge relating to operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business was later dropped . The legal campaign against Storm has also sparked backlash across the crypto space. In April, the DeFi Education Fund urged the Trump administration to step in , calling the DOJ’s actions a “lawless prosecution” of open-source software developers. The petition has since gained momentum, with signatures from key industry figures including Coinbase’s Fred Ehrsam, Paradigm’s Matt Huang, and Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko.
CryptoNews2025/06/14 07:14
Circle jumps 25%, defies crypto and stock market plunge amid Middle East war tensions

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 25% gain on Friday, recouping losses from a 9% decline the previous day following the Senate scheduling a final vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill and reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.
Fxstreet2025/06/14 07:04
Ducat — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Ducat is a decentralised bitcoin-based stablecoin protocol. It is managed using the DUCAT token issued through Bitcoin Runes and zero-disclosure schemes captured in Ordinals. This ensures secure and transparent decision-making within the ecosystem. The project has raised $4 million from CMS Holdings, UTXO Managment, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Legends Group and others. In the guide, let’s […] Сообщение Ducat — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/06/14 07:03
Tony G Co-Investment Buys 10,000 Hyperliquid Tokens to Strengthen DeFi Strategy

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings has made its first direct investment in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, purchasing over 10,000 HYPE tokens to bolster its DeFi-focused digital asset strategy. $438,000 HyperLiquid Token Purchase Expands Tony G Co-Investment DeFi Portfolio Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) has announced its initial investment into the Hyperliquid ecosystem with the acquisition […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 06:54
ADA declines amid Charles Hoskinson's proposal to convert $100 million from Cardano treasury into stablecoins

Cardano (ADA) declined 4% on Friday as Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million worth of ADA into stablecoins and Bitcoin (BTC) to boost its ecosystem's stablecoin issuance.
Fxstreet2025/06/14 06:26
Donald Trump Pledges ‘Clear, Simple’ Onchain Rules Before Imminent GENIUS Act Vote

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on enacting crypto-friendly regulation in surprise remarks given at Coinbase’s 2025 State of Crypto Summit on Thursday. Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration in New Remarks Speaking via pre-recorded remarks, Trump criticized the Biden administration’s regulatory stance toward digital assets and reiterated his campaign pledge to make America the “crypto capital” of the world. “Starting on day one, we ended the Biden administration’s war on crypto,” Trump said. “It was an absolute war and very unfair.” “We ended Operation Chokepoint 2.0, I created the first presidential working group on digital assets, I named a pro-freedom, pro-innovation SEC chair—a great man named Paul Atkins—and we created the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the United States Digital Asset Stockpile,” he added. Trump also noted that his administration is “not done yet” when it comes to making moves in crypto, claiming that they plan to enact “clear and simple market frameworks that will allow America to dominate the future of crypto and Bitcoin.” “My administration is working with Congress to pass the GENIUS Act, supporting the creation of dollar-backed stablecoins,” he said. The GENIUS Act Faces Key Senate Vote Trump’s remarks come as the Senate has scheduled the final vote on the GENIUS Act for June 17. If passed, the stablecoin-focused legislation would proceed to the House of Representatives for approval. Critics of the GENIUS Act claim it is inherently corrupt, given that the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial recently launched its new stablecoin known as USD1. “The American people deserve the unwavering assurance that access to the presidency is not being offered for sale to the highest bidder in exchange for the President’s own financial gain,” the U.S. lawmakers said in an April 25 letter. Trump has denied profiting from the cryptocurrency, although a new report from Forbes shows that he has amassed $1 billion from his crypto ventures as a whole.
CryptoNews2025/06/14 06:22

