MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined
Bitcoin exposure may provide more shareholder value to Apple investors, as the tech firm’s stock is struggling to reverse a downtrend.
MORE
$0.09745
-2.63%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 02:01
Charles Hoskinson floats $100m ADA treasury reboot to stabilize Cardano ecosystem
With just $31 million in stablecoins against $356 million in total value locked, Cardano’s founder has proposed unprecedented treasury diversification into Bitcoin and native dollar-pegged assets to boost the network’s decentralized finance and stablecoin ecosystem. On June 12, Cardano co-founder…
ADA
$0.734
-3.76%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:49
India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push
India’s Income Tax Department has launched a fresh crackdown on potential tax evasion and money laundering tied to virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. According to government officials and local reporting, the department has identified individuals and entities engaging in crypto…
PUSH
$0.03732
-2.35%
VIRTUAL
$1.2322
-7.43%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:37
Brazilian Authorities Terminate Exemptions, Aims to Tax Crypto Held in Self Custody
Brazilian authorities issued a Provisional Measure that terminates the previous tax regime and introduces a new ruleset to tax all crypto-derived profits. The new rule also states that these measures apply to crypto held in self-custody wallets and digital assets held abroad. Brazilian Government Announces New Crypto Tax Regime, Throws Self-Hosted Assets in the Mix […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 01:30
Dow Jones down 500 points on escalating Israel – Iran tension
U.S. stocks are down, oil us up as escalating Middle East tensions stoke inflation fears.
U
$0.01105
+1.46%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:25
This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain
While Ethereum and Solana lean on venture capital and insiders, BlockDAG has raised $299m without VC help, and it’s becoming the top retail-powered crypto of 2025. #partnercontent
ZERO
$0.00005039
-9.54%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PEOPLE
$0.01832
-8.67%
VC
$0.00468
-0.42%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AGI could boost these crypto AI tokens
Artificial intelligence has taken centre stage with technology giants like Meta, Open AI and Alphabet Inc’s Google racing to develop AGI, Superintelligence and faster, more efficient models in 2025. The race involves multi-billion dollar acquisitions, investments and capital flows to sectors like Crypto AI tokens, offering traders an opportunity to profit from a slice of the Artificial Intelligence pie.
MORE
$0.09745
-2.63%
AGI
$0.05207
-6.96%
LIKE
$0.009721
-4.65%
STAGE
$0.0000669
+33.80%
AI
$0.122
-5.42%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
Retail Titans Amazon and Walmart Reportedly Weigh Stablecoin Options
As enthusiasm for stablecoins keeps gaining traction among big corporations, sources say retail titan Walmart and e-commerce powerhouse Amazon are actively exploring the possibility of launching their own digital dollar-pegged tokens. Wall Street Journal Sources Say Amazon, Walmart May Step Into Stablecoin Market As of press time, the combined value of all circulating stablecoins has […]
TITAN
$0.000000007603
-7.30%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 00:30
Regulation fuels Bitcoin’s $11b treasury race as more and more companies join
Favorable regulation is prompting more companies to accumulate Bitcoin reserves, making it more resilient to volatility.
MORE
$0.09745
-2.63%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:14
Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months for crypto wash trading scam
Aleksei Andriunin, founder and CEO of crypto market maker Gotbit, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar wash trading scheme that inflated trading volumes for various cryptocurrencies. The sentencing was handed down by…
SCAM
$0.000136
--%
MULTI
$0.077
-2.88%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:11
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September