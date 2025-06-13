MEXC Exchange
Pi crypto value rebounds: key levels to watch
After a dramatic drop below the value area low, Pi Network has shown strong signs of recovery, bouncing from its swing low with aggressive demand. The buying wick printed on the latest daily candle confirms a strong reaction from what…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:11
Indian official: Tax department investigating cryptocurrency tax evasion
PANews reported on June 13 that Indian officials said the tax department is investigating cryptocurrency tax evasion.
PANews
2025/06/13 23:59
How to legally stake crypto in 2025: What is now allowed after the SEC’s latest move
The SEC’s 2025 guideline clarifies the regulatory stance regarding crypto staking. It states what is and isn’t allowed and how you can stake lawfully.
PANews
2025/06/13 23:54
Trump: Still planning to meet with Iran on Sunday, not worried about regional war
PANews June 13 news, US President Trump said in a telephone interview with Reuters on Friday that it is not clear whether Iran still retains its nuclear program after Israel
PANews
2025/06/13 23:51
Crypto legislation in the US is at a ‘critical’ juncture, says industry exec
The latest episode of Decentralize with Cointelegraph unpacks why US crypto legislation must pass in 2025 or risk renewed crackdowns and political blowback.
PANews
2025/06/13 23:49
Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months in prison for fake trading case, company suspended for 5 years
PANews reported on June 13 that according to The Block, Gotbit founder Aleksei Andriunin was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Federal Court of Massachusetts for manipulating the
PANews
2025/06/13 23:38
QCP Insights: Crypto Markets Tumble as Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Sentiment
Fresh geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran sparked sharp declines in crypto and global equities, sending oil prices higher and triggering $1 billion in crypto liquidations as markets brace for further instability. Oil Soars, Bitcoin Slips as Global Markets React to Middle East Conflict Global markets reeled overnight after Israel’s preemptive airstrike on Iran’s nuclear […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 23:30
Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV
PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in
PANews
2025/06/13 23:28
US Senate to vote on amended stablecoin bill on June 17
Though concerns about the Trump family’s connections to World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin shadowed debate on the GENIUS Act, the bill is closer to passing the Senate.
PANews
2025/06/13 23:27
Plasma and Veda work together to promote the popularization of on-chain income, and the mainnet beta version will be launched soon
PANews reported on June 13 that according to the official tweet of Plasma, the Plasma Foundation announced in-depth cooperation with Veda Labs, which will bring sustainable on-chain benefits to ordinary
PANews
2025/06/13 22:50
