2025-08-01 Friday

Final Senate Vote On GENIUS Act Looms As SEC Scraps Biden-Era Crypto Rules

The US Senate has scheduled its final vote for the GENIUS Act for June 17 as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scraps a series of crypto rules that were
The AI Prophecy
Insidebitcoins2025/06/13 18:01
In-depth analysis of Hyperlane: a permissionless cross-chain protocol that connects more than 150 blockchains

Author: Ryan Yoon, Yoon Lee | Tiger Research Key Points True permissionless deployment: Unlike competitors that require approval processes or whitelists, Hyperlane allows any developer to instantly deploy and connect
PANews2025/06/13 18:00
US media broke the news: Israel revealed that the action against Iraq "clearly received the green light from the United States"

PANews June 13, according to the AXIOS website, Israel's attack on Iran can be said to be the largest single blow to the Iranian regime since the Islamic Revolution in
PANews2025/06/13 17:57
Source: Tencent not considering acquiring Nexon

PANews reported on June 13 that regarding the news circulating in the gaming circle that "Tencent plans to acquire Nexon", a source close to Tencent revealed that "Tencent has not
PANews2025/06/13 17:54
Liang Fengyi: Hong Kong plans to expand virtual asset supervision and promote blockchain and securities tokenization

PANews reported on June 13 that Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission CEO Leung Fung-yee pointed out in her speech at the Caixin Summer Summit that Hong Kong is building
PANews2025/06/13 17:52
Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins in the US market, or using them for payment
PANews2025/06/13 17:35
“Regulators aren’t easy”: Acting CFTC Chair warns crypto firms against rule-bending under Trump Era

Caroline Pham, the acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has made it clear that crypto firms shouldn’t expect a free pass on regulation just because political administration is shifting. Speaking at the Coinbase Annual Summit with Yahoo…
Crypto.news2025/06/13 17:19
QCP Asia: Escalating geopolitical conflicts drag down the market, BTC falls 3%

PANews June 13 news, according to QCP Asia analysis, Israel's airstrike on Iran's nuclear facilities and the death of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-Chief Salami triggered a surge in safe-haven
PANews2025/06/13 17:05
Data: Stablecoin on-chain transaction volume reached $1.4 trillion in May

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Sentora, the on-chain transaction volume of stablecoins continued to rise, reaching nearly 1.4 trillion US dollars in May.
PANews2025/06/13 16:59
Greeks.live: 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expire, and the main players increase their positions in put options

PANews reported on June 13 that according to data from [email protected], a total of 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expired on June 13. The Put Call Ratio of
PANews2025/06/13 16:54

