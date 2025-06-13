MEXC Exchange
A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours
PANews reported on June 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves" used 127
PANews
2025/06/13 10:49
James Wynn was partially liquidated again, and the BTC and PEPE long positions opened in his new wallet lost a total of $1.7 million
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn was once again partially liquidated in the sudden market drop. His long positions in BTC
PANews
2025/06/13 10:37
Australia bans financial adviser for 10 years for $9.6M crypto scam
ASIC alleges Glenda Maree Rogan told clients they were investing in a high-yield fixed-interest account but sent their funds to a crypto exchange listed as a scam.
PANews
2025/06/13 10:33
XRP Moves Into High Gear With Bitgo as Institutional DeFi Race Accelerates
Bitgo has expanded XRP-related DeFi access by adding custody support for Flare and Songbird. The move enables institutions to securely store assets connected to the XRP ecosystem, with staking support planned. Bitgo Lights up Flare Support— XRP Institutions Get DeFi Infrastructure Digital asset infrastructure and custodian provider Bitgo announced on June 12 the addition of […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 10:30
Iran plans 'harsh response' to Israel
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian security sources told Reuters that Iran is planning to "give a severe response" to Israel's attack.
PANews
2025/06/13 10:22
Anthony Pompliano to lead listed company ProCapBTC to raise $750 million to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Financial Times, Anthony Pompliano, a well-known US crypto KOL, plans to serve as CEO of the listed company ProCapBTC. The company
PANews
2025/06/13 10:21
Canadian listed company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings purchased approximately $440,000 of HYPE tokens
PANews reported on June 13 that according to official news, Canadian listed investment company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings announced that it had purchased 10,387 HyperLiquid platform native tokens HYPE at
PANews
2025/06/13 10:16
A whale deposited 8.7 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $3 million to buy HYPE
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.7 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $3 million to purchase 77,353.84 HYPE at a price
PANews
2025/06/13 10:11
Analysis: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummet in value after Israeli airstrike on Iran
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, on Friday morning, the largest digital asset Bitcoin fell 3% in the Singapore market to below $103,000, while smaller cryptocurrencies saw
PANews
2025/06/13 10:09
Moonshot is now available on Rekt ($REKT)
PANews reported on June 13 that Moonshot announced the launch of Rekt ($REKT) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$1.3 million and its 24-hour trading volume
PANews
2025/06/13 10:07
