MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened; listed company Oblong raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem
MEET48 announced the launch of the $IDOL airdrop plan, and TGE will be launched soon; CoinShares: Ethereum received an inflow of US$296.4 million last week, marking the seventh consecutive week of inflow; Defi App (HOME) will be launched on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures.
APP
$0.003907
+0.66%
ROSE
$0.02445
-4.93%
ALPHA
$0.01455
+0.90%
IDOL
$0.01076
-2.44%
DEFI
$0.002
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/09 17:30
XRP, Solana, Cardano Could Join Nasdaq’s Crypto Index
Nasdaq has filed a proposed rule change with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its benchmark Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) to include Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano
SOL
$168.74
-4.71%
XRP
$3.0445
-1.81%
CHANGE
$0.00229014
-4.17%
INDEX
$1.269
-6.13%
Share
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/09 16:37
Javier Milei Cleared By Argentina’s Corruption Watchdog In Libra Meme Coin Scandal
Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office has cleared President Javier Milei in the Libra meme coin scandal and said he did not breach any of his presidential duties when he promoted the token.
NOT
$0.002054
-3.25%
MEME
$0.001949
-9.47%
TOKEN
$0.01559
-9.46%
Share
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/09 16:21
Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain
The total market value of the global RWA market has soared to US$23.39 billion (excluding stablecoins), a sharp jump of 48.9% from US$15.7 billion at the beginning of the year. Behind this growth, private credit (accounting for about 58%) and US Treasury bonds (accounting for about 31.2%) constitute the absolute dual core of the market, and the two together account for nearly 90% of the market share.
CORE
$0.4836
-7.16%
SECOND
$0.0000098
-27.94%
RWA
$0.003464
-1.08%
Share
PANews
2025/06/09 16:07
Airwallex CEO is "besieged" by the crypto community for his insistence on stablecoins. Whose cheese has been moved by stablecoins?
Stablecoins have become a hot topic in the global financial circle. The founder of a cross-border payment unicorn company was "tired of questions" from investors and directly criticized stablecoins. This statement was quickly refuted by many parties in the crypto circle.
HOT
$0.0009505
-4.84%
Share
PANews
2025/06/09 14:39
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.9)
$KTA breaks through 1.4 billion
MEME
$0.001949
-9.47%
AI
$0.1222
-5.05%
MEMES
$0.00008926
+0.24%
Share
PANews
2025/06/09 10:10
Weekly preview | The U.S. House of Representatives deliberates on the crypto market structure bill; U.S. May CPI data released
In the coming week from June 9, 2025 to June 15, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
U
$0.01106
+1.18%
HOUSE
$0.015627
-5.63%
Share
PANews
2025/06/08 21:04
PA Daily | Trump says his relationship with Musk is over; Binance Alpha launches Open Loot (OL)
Argentina's Anti-Corruption Office: Javier Milei's Libra tweet was a personal act and did not violate public morality regulations; Cetus Protocol was back online on June 8; BiT Global, associated with Justin Sun, withdrew its lawsuit against Coinbase over wBTC; James Wynn once again opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage.
BTC
$115,305.77
-2.52%
CETUS
$0.10788
-5.19%
ACT
$0.03956
-3.84%
WBTC
$115,097.54
-2.50%
NOT
$0.002054
-3.25%
Share
PANews
2025/06/08 17:14
May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%
DeFi’s total locked value (TVL) increased by 25%, and AI development momentum continued to strengthen.
WALLET
$0.02162
-8.50%
AI
$0.1222
-5.05%
DEFI
$0.002
--%
NFT
$0.000000475
-1.47%
Share
PANews
2025/06/08 14:00
Bitcoin hits new high, signal of "escape from the top" appears? Long-term holders take profits, and the market enters the distribution game stage
The group that has held positions for more than 1 year has dominated the recent selling. The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether this is a medium-term consolidation or the beginning of a broader top formation.
MORE
$0.09748
-2.52%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
STAGE
$0.0000669
+33.80%
Share
PANews
2025/06/07 18:02
Trending News
More
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop