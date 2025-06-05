Circle triggered circuit breakers multiple times on its first day of listing. What is the return on investment over the years?

On June 5, the stablecoin giant Circle officially landed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its stock price soared at the opening, triggering the circuit breaker mechanism several times, becoming the focus of the market and bringing rich returns to investors. Among them, the publicly disclosed C round of financing has a return of more than 90 times, and it can be imagined that the return rate of multiple rounds of financing before the C round has exceeded 100 times.