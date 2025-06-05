MEXC Exchange
Apple and Tesla Launch on Solana: Can Tokenized Stocks Attract Crypto Users?
With 24/7 trading and fragmented ownership, crypto exchanges are returning to the battlefield of stock tokenization.
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
PANews
2025/06/07 11:30
Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties
Arca CIO Jeff Dorman has slammed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle for giving the company a “measly” allocation during its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, and vowed to cut all
ARCA
$0.01435
-4.07%
USDC
$1.0002
+0.03%
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/06 19:28
From passive management to active management, the Ethereum Foundation’s new financial strategy will regulate ETH sales
The new policy aims to reduce operating costs, establish trigger conditions for ETH sales, and enforce the "Defipunk" privacy standard.
ETH
$3,613.68
-4.63%
PANews
2025/06/06 15:50
From the decline of pure meme coins to revenue capture: reviewing the Pump.Fun craze, Hyperliquid repurchase model and the new logic of crypto investment
In this podcast, Mike Dudas, partner at 6th Man Ventures, shares some lessons he’s learned from his venture capital career and his investment logic. In addition, he also expressed his views on Pump.Fun, Pure Meme Coin, Hyperliquid, and more.
MORE
$0.09748
-2.52%
MEME
$0.001949
-9.47%
MAN
$0.00705
-7.72%
FUN
$0.011193
-0.92%
PANews
2025/06/06 15:30
Circle triggered circuit breakers multiple times on its first day of listing. What is the return on investment over the years?
On June 5, the stablecoin giant Circle officially landed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its stock price soared at the opening, triggering the circuit breaker mechanism several times, becoming the focus of the market and bringing rich returns to investors. Among them, the publicly disclosed C round of financing has a return of more than 90 times, and it can be imagined that the return rate of multiple rounds of financing before the C round has exceeded 100 times.
MORE
$0.09748
-2.52%
PANews
2025/06/06 15:24
A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)
MAJOR
$0.15779
-1.81%
TOKEN
$0.01559
-9.46%
PANews
2025/06/06 14:56
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.6)
Trump and Musk fall out
MEME
$0.001949
-9.47%
AI
$0.1222
-5.05%
TRUMP
$8.884
-3.49%
MEMES
$0.00008923
+0.21%
PANews
2025/06/06 10:12
Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications
Flock can be seen as a combination of Bittensor + Nous Research + Virtuals.
AI
$0.1222
-5.05%
FLOCK
$0.16453
-6.13%
PANews
2025/06/06 08:20
Economic pain and the ring of liquidity: Why the real crypto bull market has not yet begun?
Only when economic difficulties force policymakers to take action will the liquidity environment required for a speculative frenzy be created and a real bull market begin.
NOT
$0.002054
-3.25%
PAIN
$1.147
-5.11%
WHY
$0.00000002315
-20.14%
PANews
2025/06/05 19:21
