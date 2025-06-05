2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Apple and Tesla Launch on Solana: Can Tokenized Stocks Attract Crypto Users?

Apple and Tesla Launch on Solana: Can Tokenized Stocks Attract Crypto Users?

With 24/7 trading and fragmented ownership, crypto exchanges are returning to the battlefield of stock tokenization.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
Share
PANews2025/06/07 11:30
Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties

Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties

Arca CIO Jeff Dorman has slammed USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle for giving the company a “measly” allocation during its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, and vowed to cut all
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0.01435-4.07%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/06 19:28
From passive management to active management, the Ethereum Foundation’s new financial strategy will regulate ETH sales

From passive management to active management, the Ethereum Foundation’s new financial strategy will regulate ETH sales

The new policy aims to reduce operating costs, establish trigger conditions for ETH sales, and enforce the &quot;Defipunk&quot; privacy standard.
Ethereum
ETH$3,613.68-4.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 15:50
From the decline of pure meme coins to revenue capture: reviewing the Pump.Fun craze, Hyperliquid repurchase model and the new logic of crypto investment

From the decline of pure meme coins to revenue capture: reviewing the Pump.Fun craze, Hyperliquid repurchase model and the new logic of crypto investment

In this podcast, Mike Dudas, partner at 6th Man Ventures, shares some lessons he’s learned from his venture capital career and his investment logic. In addition, he also expressed his views on Pump.Fun, Pure Meme Coin, Hyperliquid, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.52%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001949-9.47%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00705-7.72%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011193-0.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 15:30
Circle triggered circuit breakers multiple times on its first day of listing. What is the return on investment over the years?

Circle triggered circuit breakers multiple times on its first day of listing. What is the return on investment over the years?

On June 5, the stablecoin giant Circle officially landed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its stock price soared at the opening, triggering the circuit breaker mechanism several times, becoming the focus of the market and bringing rich returns to investors. Among them, the publicly disclosed C round of financing has a return of more than 90 times, and it can be imagined that the return rate of multiple rounds of financing before the C round has exceeded 100 times.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 15:24
A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)
Major
MAJOR$0.15779-1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01559-9.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 14:56
A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)
Major
MAJOR$0.15779-1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01559-9.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 13:56
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.6)

Trump and Musk fall out
Memecoin
MEME$0.001949-9.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-5.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.884-3.49%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008923+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 10:12
Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

Flock can be seen as a combination of Bittensor + Nous Research + Virtuals.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-5.05%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.16453-6.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 08:20
Economic pain and the ring of liquidity: Why the real crypto bull market has not yet begun?

Economic pain and the ring of liquidity: Why the real crypto bull market has not yet begun?

Only when economic difficulties force policymakers to take action will the liquidity environment required for a speculative frenzy be created and a real bull market begin.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002054-3.25%
PAIN
PAIN$1.147-5.11%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002315-20.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/05 19:21

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop