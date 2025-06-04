The capital game of Circle, the “first stablecoin stock”: old shareholders cash out, Wall Street enters the market, what should retail investors do?

Four years after Circle went public, it attempted to ring the bell on Nasdaq as the "first stablecoin stock" and will open its first trading day on June 5. Old shareholders can finally cash out a large proportion through the IPO window and obtain several times or even dozens of times the returns; at the same time, Circle also took advantage of the policy to increase the issuance scale and pricing range, attracting endorsements from Wall Street giants such as BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase.