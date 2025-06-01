Amid the cryptocurrency and stock speculation craze, are listed companies also relying on cryptocurrency speculation to "change their fate"? A comprehensive review of the crypto treasury strategies of

"The alt season is here, but it's not happening in cryptocurrencies, but in crypto stocks." As SharpLink, a US-listed company, announced that its ETH stock price rose 10 times in a week, the crypto community joked. MicroStrategy's successful transformation has allowed listed companies to see the benefits of incorporating crypto assets into corporate financial strategies, and they have taken the initiative to include crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOL and XRP in their treasuries.