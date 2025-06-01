MEXC Exchange
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)
Pump.fun or TGE in two weeks
MEME
$0.001943
-8.65%
AI
$0.1222
-4.90%
FUN
$0.011199
-0.76%
MEMES
$0.00008923
+0.21%
PANews
2025/06/04 09:56
After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?
Zhao Changpeng, the former CEO of Binance, proposed the need to build a dark pool-type perpetual contract DEX to solve the problems of MEV attacks and large position exposure caused by DEX transparency, triggering a wave of market attention to the dark pool track.
DARK
$0.002362
-6.12%
WHY
$0.00000002315
-20.14%
WYNN
$0.0003277
-5.31%
PANews
2025/06/03 18:30
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
Strategy plans to issue 2.5 million shares of "Stride" preferred stock to increase its holdings of Bitcoin; Neuralink completed a US$650 million Series E financing round; OSL Group plans to spend US$15 million to acquire 90% of the shares of Indonesian licensed company Evergreen Crest Holdings Ltd.
SOL
$168.68
-4.51%
ALPHA
$0.01455
+1.39%
ZRC
$0.03698
-4.71%
PANews
2025/06/03 17:20
The Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy again. Is the foundation model no longer effective?
Faced with growing doubts about its unclear technical direction, inefficient collaboration, and centralized governance, the Ethereum Foundation is undergoing a deep organizational reorganization.
DEEP
$0.141036
-8.31%
PANews
2025/06/03 16:41
Amid the cryptocurrency and stock speculation craze, are listed companies also relying on cryptocurrency speculation to "change their fate"? A comprehensive review of the crypto treasury strategies of
"The alt season is here, but it's not happening in cryptocurrencies, but in crypto stocks." As SharpLink, a US-listed company, announced that its ETH stock price rose 10 times in a week, the crypto community joked. MicroStrategy's successful transformation has allowed listed companies to see the benefits of incorporating crypto assets into corporate financial strategies, and they have taken the initiative to include crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOL and XRP in their treasuries.
SOL
$168.68
-4.51%
HERE
$0.0004
-4.76%
NOT
$0.002051
-3.16%
XRP
$3.0443
-1.66%
ETH
$3,612.62
-4.43%
PANews
2025/06/03 15:12
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.3)
ELIZA V2 framework is about to be released
MEME
$0.001943
-8.65%
ELIZA
$0.001491
-5.69%
AI
$0.1222
-4.90%
MEMES
$0.00008923
+0.21%
PANews
2025/06/03 10:00
PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins
You need to hold at least 223 Binance Alpha points to receive the 1,111 EDGEN airdrop; Taiwan exchange BitoPro was suspected to have been hacked on May 8, with a loss of approximately US$11.5 million; Details of Meta's rejection of the Bitcoin reserve proposal were disclosed: shareholders overwhelmingly opposed.
ALPHA
$0.01455
+1.39%
EDGEN
$0.007169
-5.49%
HOLD
$0.00005526
-29.30%
PANews
2025/06/02 17:24
Plasma, which has raised over $24 million in funding to build a blockchain dedicated to stablecoins, what is the difference?
Faced with the challenges of high fees and centralization, Plasma proposed a new blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins. It plans to build a sidechain on the Bitcoin blockchain and be fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
VIRTUAL
$1.2314
-6.81%
PANews
2025/06/02 15:31
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital
The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
AI
$0.1222
-4.90%
PANews
2025/06/02 11:31
Weekly preview | SEC will make a decision on the physical redemption applications of two Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs; YZi Labs launches offline global incubation program EASY Residency
In the coming week from June 2, 2025 to June 8, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
PANews
2025/06/01 21:45
