PA Daily | The LOUD token sale has ended, and users are expected to receive 225,000 and 56,250 LOUD in the two phases respectively; about 20 crypto-attacks occurred in May, with a total loss of US$244
The US SEC questioned the legality of the Ethereum and Solana collateralized ETFs submitted by REX; MegaETH has restored control of the X account; Kraken initiated compensation for FTX creditors, and US and international customers will receive funds in two batches; NFT transaction volume fell 16.76% to US$105.7 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased.
PANews
2025/06/01 17:08
Dialogue with the founders of Frax Finance and Aave: Although there is competition, it is a positive-sum game, and stablecoins will become the largest asset class on the chain
This article will share the founders of Frax Finance and Aave’s views on the rapid growth of the stablecoin industry, the innovation process of their own projects, and the upcoming regulatory changes.
PANews
2025/06/01 15:33
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in June
In June, the Web3 industry ushered in a triple high-energy cycle of regulation, market and technology
PANews
2025/06/01 11:02
PA Daily | Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" has officially become law, and the licensing system is expected to be implemented this year; Binance Alpha has launched TAIKO, and you can apply for 130 T
Trump Media Group completed $2.44 billion in financing and will become a major Bitcoin holder among listed companies; SharpLink Gaming plans to raise $1 billion to purchase ETH; James Wynn closed his PEPE and BTC long positions, with a cumulative loss of $2.271 million; Cetus plans to complete a full recovery and restart in about a week.
PANews
2025/05/31 17:13
Listed companies follow the trend of micro-strategy and are questioned. Financing to buy Bitcoin may become a high-risk move
In the case of Metaplanet, investors paid five times the price of Bitcoin itself for indirect exposure to Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/05/31 14:35
1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps
In retail trading over the past year, $8.1 billion in stablecoin exchanges suffered slippage losses of more than 0.1%. This article will analyze this issue.
PANews
2025/05/30 17:44
PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year
The Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$359 million yesterday, ending a 10-day streak of net inflows; OpenSea officially released the fully upgraded OS2 platform and will airdrop SEA tokens; the US SEC applied to the court to withdraw the lawsuit against Binance.
PANews
2025/05/30 17:30
Labubu in the window, NFT on the screen, unlocking the magic of IP emotional marketing
One is real and tangible, the other exists only on the screen. Labubu and NFT seem to be in the real and virtual worlds, but in the emotion-driven consumption era, they grow, explode and recreate myths with surprisingly similar logic. Behind this is the medium of community interaction, the projection of individual identity, and the cultural and emotional container spawned by the IP era.
PANews
2025/05/30 17:19
PoS staking removes regulatory shackles, US SEC declares these three types of activities do not constitute securities transactions
Self-pledging (or individual) pledge, third-party non-custodial pledge, and compliant custodial pledge do not constitute securities transactions.
PANews
2025/05/30 15:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)
$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
PANews
2025/05/30 09:53
Trending News
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop