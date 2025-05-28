PA Daily | Trump posted a picture of PEPE and himself on Truth Social; Plume co-founder Eugene unfortunately passed away earlier this week

Vance predicted that the number of Bitcoin holders in the United States will double, claiming that he still holds a considerable amount of Bitcoin; Musk denied that the deal between xAI and Telegram had been signed, and the price of TON tokens fell accordingly; James Wynn's high-leverage operations have given up all of his $87 million in profits and lost $3 million in principal.