On-chain data review for the week: Bitcoin hits its third new high in this cycle, and there may still be room for growth
The market is entering the frenzy phase of the bull run, and if Bitcoin rises further, $120,000 will become a key price area.
PANews
2025/05/29 20:10
Telegram's new move: plans to issue $1.5 billion in bonds, will integrate Musk's xAI and obtain shares and subscriptions
Although founder Pavel Durov is still under house arrest in France, Telegram is still winning the support of investors.
PANews
2025/05/29 19:15
Playing with Cookie Snaps: A hardcore interaction guide for three popular projects
Kill four birds with one stone: Get Snaps while completing Spark lending mining × Newton agent × Union cross-chain interaction.
PANews
2025/05/29 17:33
PA Daily | Trump posted a picture of PEPE and himself on Truth Social; Plume co-founder Eugene unfortunately passed away earlier this week
Vance predicted that the number of Bitcoin holders in the United States will double, claiming that he still holds a considerable amount of Bitcoin; Musk denied that the deal between xAI and Telegram had been signed, and the price of TON tokens fell accordingly; James Wynn's high-leverage operations have given up all of his $87 million in profits and lost $3 million in principal.
PANews
2025/05/29 17:30
Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest
While reaching a settlement with the SEC, Ripple is rapidly restarting its global expansion in the Middle East, with Dubai becoming a key location for its layout of tokenized real-world assets. At the same time, on May 29, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing, and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP, with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud leading the investment with $100 million.
PANews
2025/05/29 15:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.29)
Virtuals ecosystem continues to rise
PANews
2025/05/29 10:18
Standard Chartered Bank Report: Is Solana Becoming a “Meme Chain” and Facing a Growth Dilemma?
Solana may be evolving into a "single-function platform" focused solely on generating and trading Meme coins, and as Meme coin trading volumes decline, Solana may find it difficult to maintain momentum.
PANews
2025/05/28 18:00
PA Daily | BlackRock recommends allocating 2% of the portfolio to Bitcoin; SharpLink makes a $425 million bet on ETH reserves
Grayscale established the "AI Crypto Sector" as the sixth cryptocurrency classification standard; a whale withdrew 1,200 BTC from Binance, worth $130.6 million; Strive completed $750 million in financing to advance the "excess return" Bitcoin strategy.
PANews
2025/05/28 17:30
ETH version of MicroStrategy is here! US-listed SharpLink received over $400 million in funding from Ethereum supporters and was once on the verge of delisting
SharpLink Gaming, a small US stock company that was previously little-known and whose stock price was on the verge of delisting, has become the focus of attention in the crypto market because it received $425 million in financing from heavyweight crypto institutions such as ConsenSys and plans to purchase a large amount of ETH as its main treasury reserve asset.
PANews
2025/05/28 15:10
A quick look at Loud: An experiment in a decentralized attention market that rewards voices with transaction fees
Loud is an experimental project centered around the $LOUD token, exploring whether attention can be directly converted into value.
PANews
2025/05/28 13:19
