What are the whales on the blockchain secretly buying? Bitget reveals its coin listing mechanism
The on-chain world is moving towards a new stage of "high-density interaction", and CeFi (centralized finance) is also facing a continuous impact on the on-chain ecosystem. Users are no longer satisfied with simple transactions, but are pursuing to quickly capture on-chain opportunities under the premise of safety and convenience. CEXs including Bitget have keenly captured the potential of the on-chain economy and are trying to bridge the gap between CeFi and DeFi with a more friendly product form.
PANews
2025/05/28 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.28)
Raydium’s DEX accounts for more than 50% on sol
PANews
2025/05/28 10:39
Trump Media Group follows MicroStrategy to launch $2.5 billion Bitcoin vault plan, the presidential family plays with financial tools
The Trump family's calculations in the cryptocurrency circle are getting louder and louder. On the evening of May 27, Trump Media and Technology Group announced that it would launch a financing plan of up to $2.5 billion to include Bitcoin in the company's treasury assets. The company has reached a subscription agreement with about 50 institutional investors and plans to raise funds by issuing about $1.5 billion in common stock and $1 billion in zero-interest convertible bonds.
PANews
2025/05/28 10:00
The giant whale stirs up the storm, HYPE price hits a new high, Hyperliquid comes out of the trough and the data explodes
Recently, as the whales have created "storms" on Hyperliquid, this decentralized derivatives exchange is re-entering the spotlight of the crypto world from a new perspective after being "sniped".
PANews
2025/05/27 17:59
PA Daily | Strategy purchased another 4,020 BTC, with a year-to-date return of 16.8%; Cetus released a report on the theft incident, and will promote LP recovery plans and strengthen security audits
Trump Media Group denies plans to raise $3 billion to buy cryptocurrencies; MoveDrop's Movement mainnet phase is now open, and users can now claim MOVE tokens; SBF's sentence was reduced by four years and is expected to be released from prison by the end of 2044; James Wynn's Bitcoin longs increased to 5,676 BTC, with a liquidation price of $108,010.
PANews
2025/05/27 17:27
A must-read for those who are looking to buy fake airdrops: Top 10 warning signs of fake airdrops and how to avoid them
Fake airdrops are designed to drain the funds in users' wallets. You need to have a deep understanding of the airdrop scam in order to effectively "make money".
PANews
2025/05/27 16:34
Interpretation of six major indicators: What will the price of Bitcoin be by the end of this year?
BTC is expected to reach between $210,000 and $230,000 by the end of 2025.
PANews
2025/05/27 15:25
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.27)
$LABUBU market value exceeds $45 million
PANews
2025/05/27 10:19
PA Daily News | Florida plans to cancel capital gains tax on Bitcoin; Binance Wallet will launch the 19th TGE project Elderglade (ELDE)
The tariff negotiation deadline between the United States and the European Union was extended to July 9; Puffverse will be launched on the Binance Alpha platform on May 27; HYPE's market value surpassed SUI and ranked 13th in the cryptocurrency market value.
PANews
2025/05/26 18:35
A look at seven new RWA projects on the chain: KTA has a market value of over US$900 million, and the on-chain capital market has become a hot spot
In this article, PANews takes stock of the seven new on-chain forces that have been active under the RWA narrative recently, covering Base, BNB Chain and Solana ecosystems. Most projects are evolving in multiple dimensions such as application implementation, compliance practices and ecological linkage, taking into account both narrative imagination and practical implementation.
PANews
2025/05/26 17:38
